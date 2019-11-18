Subscribe
shutterstock_1148779010_-neil-langan
18 November 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

UK election candidate criticises Tayto brand over TM action

A candidate for the UK parliament is boycotting the Northern Ireland-based Tayto crisps brand over a trademark dispute.

Alliance Party candidate for the UK parliament Patrick Brown criticised the crisps manufacturer for its “campaign” against a county Down businessman who sold an Irish product of the same name north of the border.

Tayto was established in the 1950s and originally licensed its brand and recipes from an Irish company of the same name.

Each company, Ireland-based  Tayto Crisps and Northern Ireland’s  Tayto Limited, own exclusive rights to use the name in their respective jurisdictions.

While the companies use similar branding, including a yellow mascot known as ‘Mr. Tayto’, the products can be differentiated by the colour of the packaging.

Northern Ireland’s Tayto recently opened court proceedings against a sole trader for selling the southern version of the crisps to pubs and shops north of the border.

The Belfast High Court has ruled that the businessman, Mark Ferris, infringed Tayto’s trademark.

Ferris claims he only earned £500 ($647) profit from the endeavour.

The  Irish News website reported that Brown, who is a councillor for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, had encouraged the public to consider boycotting the Northern Ireland company over its “campaign against a small local business”.

Brown later clarified to the  Belfast Telegraph that his boycott of the brand was a personal position, and that he was not “calling on others to join him”.

“I'm doing it to show solidarity with and represent my constituent, if other people choose to boycott then that is their decision," Brown told the newspaper.

According to the paper, lawyers for Ferris told the Belfast High Court that Tayto was “using a very large sledgehammer to crack a very small nut" by pursuing action against the trader.

The Northern Ireland company has maintained that the case is about protecting the integrity of its trademark.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act