14 November 2018Trademarks

Ugandan authorities in double swoop on HP counterfeiters

Authorities in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, have raided two “large-scale” retailers of counterfeit HP print cartridges, it has been revealed.

A statement released yesterday, November 13, explained that the raids happened in August with several premises, including outlet stores and a “hidden manufacturing site for fakes”, being targeted. In total, more than 18,000 ready-for-sale illicit print cartridges were seized.

Glenn Jones, global anti-counterfeiting programme investigations and enforcement operations manager at HP, said: “HP commends the cooperation and swift action of Ugandan officials and their determination to apprehend and prosecute counterfeiters who break the law.”

He added: “Through our unwavering efforts and commitment to removing counterfeit products from the market, we continue to focus on the protection of our customers through our anti-counterfeiting and fraud (ACF) programme.”

HP, which supported the operations in Uganda, said that over the past five years, authorities across the EMEA region have seized approximately 12 million counterfeits and components, with HP providing assistance. The company has conducted over 4,500 audits and inspections of partners’ stocks or suspicious deliveries for customers, it added.

Earlier this year, in April, HP helped authorities in the United Arab Emirates to shut down two manufacturers of counterfeit print supplies. In that operation, 35,400 illicit print components and 1,200 ready-for-sale counterfeit toner cartridges were seized.

Through its ACF programme, HP not only partners with law enforcement to tackle counterfeiters but educates customers about the dangers caused by fake goods.

The company has several guides and sheets on anti-counterfeiting, and also notes on its website that visible security labels, standard pricing, proper packaging, and reliable performance are key attributes of legitimate print cartridges.

