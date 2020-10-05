Subscribe
shutterstock_1151444600_chrisdorney
5 October 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

TTAB sides with Barclays over ‘Lehman Brothers’ whiskey

The US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) has refused to allow UK company Tiger Lily Ventures register ‘Lehman Brothers’ as a trademark for whiskey, following opposition from Barclays.

Last week, the board concluded that Barclays had not abandoned the ‘Lehman Brothers’ name and continued to function as a trademark for the company.

After investment bank Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2008 (in a move which played a major role in sparking the financial crisis), Barclays acquired many of the Lehman Brothers’ businesses and assets, including the company’s trademarks.

Five years later, in 2013, Tiger Lily Ventures applied to register ‘Lehman Brothers’. Later that year, Barclays filed a trademark application for ‘Lehman Brothers’, covering services such as securities brokerage and investment consulting.

Barclays and Tiger Lily Ventures both opposed each other’s trademark applications, which were subsequently consolidated into one proceeding.

Tiger Lily Ventures argued that Barclays had abandoned its mark, because the financial services company let all of its registrations for ‘Lehman Brothers’ lapse, before applying for a new trademark.

But last week, the TTAB found that Barclays had not abandoned the trademark and, although it made minimal use of the ‘Lehman Brothers’ trademarks itself, there is evidence of licences regarding the use of the trademarks and trade name with Barclays’ consent.

“Moreover, in view of the well-known reputation established in Lehman Brothers by Barclays’ predecessor, the more likely a sufficient residual goodwill remains in the ‘Lehman Brothers’ trademark, especially when Barclays’ acts have not been of such character as to cause the mark to lose its significance as an indication of origin,” said the board.

The TTAB went on to conclude that there was a likelihood of confusion, rejecting Tiger Lily Venture’s argument that the trademark was a parody.

“In view of the fact that Tiger Lily’s mark is identical to the ‘Lehman Brothers’ trademark and tradename, consumers would associate the well-known Lehman Brothers financial services business when seeing the name Lehman Brothers used in connection with whiskey and restaurant services to the detriment of Barclays as the trademark owner,” it added.

While Barclays’ opposition to Tiger Lily Venture’s applications was sustained on the grounds of likelihood of confusion, it was dismissed on the grounds of false suggestion of a connection, dilution and lack of bona fide intent.

Tiger Lily Venture’s opposition to Barclays’ application was dismissed in full.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Five minutes with…Mike Fuller, managing partner at Knobbe Martens

Yoko Ono accuses John Lennon’s aide of copyright infringement

NPEs: hiding ownership and gaming the system

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Bloomberg and UBS settle data misuse suit
1 October 2020   Bloomberg Finance has agreed to settle a lawsuit against UBS over claims the Swiss investment bank misused proprietary financial data.
Trademarks
Australian banks bar blockchain company from using trademark
1 September 2020   In a victory for the Reserve Bank of Australia, a court today blocked a US blockchain company Ripple from using a trademark for advertising its payments platform in the country.
Trademarks
Barclays claims cybersquatters using ‘Lehman Brothers’ TMs
12 October 2020   Financial services company Barclays has accused a group of using the ‘Lehman Brothers’ trademarks to operate a fake website offering fraudulent financial services.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown