4 April 2017Trademarks

Trump signs executive order on trade and counterfeits

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to “promote the efficient and effective administration” of US trade laws.

Trump signed the order on “establishing the enhanced collection and enforcement of antidumping and countervailing duties, and violations of trade and customs laws”, on Friday, March 31.

According to a release by the White House, within 90 days of the order the secretary of Homeland Security, through the commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), will develop and implement a strategy for combating violations of US trade and customs laws.

The order will also ensure the “timely and efficient enforcement of laws” protecting IP rights owners from the importation of counterfeit goods.

The treasury secretary and the secretary of Homeland Security shall take all appropriate steps, such as law making, to ensure that CBP can share with rights owners any information to determine if there has been an IP violation.

IP owners will also be informed of merchandise that has been “voluntarily abandoned”.

The president of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition, Bob Barchiesi, said in a statement released yesterday, April 3: “Co-operation between America’s manufacturers and innovators and our colleagues at US CBP has long been a cornerstone of IP enforcement at the borders, and today’s action by the administration serves to strengthen that partnership.

“While the illegal importation of counterfeit goods continues to pose a threat to both consumers and legitimate businesses, we welcome the opportunity to work more closely with CBP, and with other responsible partners to keep those illicit, and often dangerous, goods out of the marketplace.”

