Subscribe
shutterstock_792494194_rawf8
27 January 2020Edward Pearcey

US pressures China with crackdown on online counterfeits

US authorities are ramping up efforts to stop billions of fake goods entering the country by increasing searches at ports and making legislative threats, in an effort to pressurise the Chinese government to take more action.

The Trump administration wants to make sure China keeps to its promises to protect US IP rights that were formalised in the first phase of a China/US deal signed a few weeks ago, aimed at bringing an end to a trade war fuelled partly by concerns over IP theft.

As part of that effort, the administration has released a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report, ‘ Combating Trafficking in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods’, revealing the dangers of large volumes of counterfeit goods entering the US from China.

Listing “immediate actions” to be taken by DHS, the report said US law enforcement bodies will now be actively looking for fake goods and pursuing “civil fines and other penalties against these entities”, with warehouse and packaging facilities being some of the first targets.

The report was prepared following President Trump’s April 2019 Memorandum on Combating Trafficking in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods.

The memorandum provides a “much warranted and long overdue call to action in the US Government’s fight against a massive form of illicit trade that is inflicting significant harm on American consumers and businesses. This illicit trade must be stopped in its tracks,” said Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary, US Department of Homeland Security, in a foreword to the DHS report.

The majority of fake goods seized by US customs officers come from China, according to US government data, with the value totalling billions of dollars.

The rise of online shopping platforms such as Amazon has led to an increase in the sale of fake goods in the US market, as unscrupulous sellers pass on counterfeit products as genuine items. Amazon has strict policies against the sale of counterfeit goods and has stepped up efforts to combat the problem, through tools such as its Brand Registry.

“The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that e-commerce has contributed to a shift in the sale of counterfeit goods in the United States, with consumers increasingly purchasing goods online and counterfeiters producing a wider variety of goods that may be sold on websites alongside authentic products,” said the DHS report.

“Today, counterfeits are being trafficked through vast e-commerce supply chains in concert with marketing, sales, and distribution networks,” the report added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Shopkeeper challenges Sainsbury’s with ‘Singh’sbury Local’ store

Discrimination fears stop disabled lawyers changing jobs, survey reveals

WiLAN wins $87.5 million in Apple retrial

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
What the China-US trade deal means for IP
16 January 2020   China and the US have signed the first phase of a deal aimed at bringing an end to a trade war fuelled partly by concerns over IP theft and technology transfer.
article
Trump executive order targets online counterfeiters, e-commerce platforms
3 February 2020   President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday, targeting both the sellers of counterfeit goods and the e-commerce platforms they pass through, as his administration seeks to drastically reduce the number of counterfeit goods entering the US.
Trademarks
Chinese coffee seller slapped with $3.2m civil suit over counterfeit Starbucks
30 November 2020   A Chinese company has been accused of selling counterfeit Starbucks coffee, in a suit which has made the highest ever compensation demand in a consumer civil public interest litigation in China.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones