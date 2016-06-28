Trademark application for ‘English Brexit Tea’ filed

A witty trademark applicant has applied to register the term ‘English Brexit Tea’ at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

The application has been filed by Leisure Fun & Toys, a company based in Wedel in Germany, and intends to cover goods and services including tea, tea leaves, a tea cosy, kettles and tea pots.

It was applied for on June 25, the day after the UK voted to leave the EU in a historic referendum. The same company has also applied to trademark ‘Brexit Tea’.

Another UK application for ‘Brexit’, filed yesterday, June 27, covers biscuits and baked goods. That application was filed by Australian resident Barry Nicholson.

The UK’s exit from the EU has been widely referred to as ‘Brexit’.

The morning after the decision, WIPR spoke to lawyers in both the UK and Europe who aired their concerns over the decision.

IP organisations, both national and international, have urged for calm in the wake of the vote, although the International Trademark Association said it was setting up a rapid response team to assess the fallout from the vote.

It is likely that UK-based owners of European Union trademarks (EUTMs) will need to convert their rights into a UK-based trademark alongside the EUTM.

The UK will not leave the EU for at least two years after invoking article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.