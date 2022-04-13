Subscribe
shutterstock_1400556425_eqroy
13 April 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Tokyo court dismisses Louboutin ‘red sole’ suit

Christian Louboutin failed to convince a Tokyo court that a Japanese shoe company infringed its distinctive trademarked red sole.

The decision, made last month by the Tokyo District Court, dismissed Louboutin’s case that Eizo had infringed its IP and violated unfair competition law.

The court also ruled that the red sole did not carry satisfactory secondary meaning to fulfil distinctiveness requirements to act as a trademark.

In a press release by Marks IP—first spotted by The Fashion Law—the Tokyo District Court denied a certain degree of reputation and population of the red soles to warrent protection.

The court ruled that red was a “commonly used colour” on heeled footwear and that the two decades of use and advertisement was “insufficient” to constitute Louboutin as the “source indicator” of red soles in Japan.

It also said that Louboutin could not prove a likelihood of confusion between the two shoes given that Louboutin’s shoes cost upwards of JPY80,000, meaning consumers would be far more attentive to the branding of the shoe.

This means that consumers would more readily notice Louboutin’s shoes stylised “Louboutin” mark on the soles and be unlikely to confuse with Eizo’s “Eizo” wordmark.

Also, the court added that the difference in respective materials on the soles resulted in a distinction in “texture and lustre” to the extent that consumers could “easily distinguish” the quality of the respective goods.

Finally, the court disregarded a consumer interview submitted by Louboutin as evidence of the shoe’s reputation. Despite the fact that 65% of 3,149 respondents identified a drawing of a red sole heel as Louboutin, the court noted that the interview did not show consumers Eizo’s shoe so it was irrelevant for proving the likelihood of confusion.

Louboutin has taken legal action in multiple countries to protect its red sole mark. In 2018 the CJEU ruled, on request from a court in the Hague, that the distinctive red colour of the sole qualified it as eligible for registration, as the mark does not consist exclusively of the “shape” of the product.

Louboutin went on to win a case brought against Dutch retailer, Van Haren.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Australia reverses DABUS AI inventorship ruling

Greenwashing and IP in Argentina

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
CJEU hears Louboutin red sole case
14 November 2017   This morning, the Court of Justice of the European Union is hearing arguments over whether Christian Louboutin should be able to trademark red soles on high-heeled shoes.
Trademarks
High hopes for Louboutin after AG opinion?
14 February 2018   Despite some commentators’ claims that a legal opinion on the Louboutin trademark case is ominous for the fashion designer, there may yet be hope for its red-soled shoes, as Alexander Heirwegh of law firm Petillion explains.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges