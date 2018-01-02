Subscribe
ilbusca-istockphoto-com-beyonce-1
2 January 2018Trademarks

TM applicant answers questions from Beyoncé and Topshop

A trademark applicant has responded to questions asked by Beyoncé and retailer Topshop in a clash over the trademark ‘ Poison Ivy Park’.

The answers, filed by Michael Lin, the founder of California-based 47 / 72 Inc, were provided two months after Beyoncé and Topshop succeeded in speeding up the dispute.

47 / 72 Inc filed the application at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in April 2016, on the same day that Beyoncé released her Ivy Park clothing line in collaboration with the UK retailer.

The applied-for mark, US number 87,001,440, covers international class 35, which includes online retail store services featuring shirts, hooded sweatshirts, mobile electronics cases and tote bags.

After the application was published in September 2016, Parkwood Topshop Athletic (the company set up for the clothing venture) quickly opposed it.

Lin hit back, claiming that the mark was different in appearance and spelling, created a different commercial impression and, unlike Beyoncé’s mark, contained the word ‘Poison’.

In September 2017, Parkwood’s lawyers submitted a request to compel 47 / 72 Inc to answer its questions. Parkwood alleged that the company had “flatly ignored” discovery requests and subsequent communications.

The California-based company responded with a doctor’s note which said that Lin had been receiving therapy in a Taiwanese clinic since the beginning of September.

Beyoncé hit back, claiming that although the note made general claims about Lin suffering from depression, it didn’t state that he had been “unable to read, write, access a computer, engage in telephone calls, or perform any of the other tasks required to respond to Parkwood’s discovery requests”.

In November, an interlocutory attorney suspended the proceedings pending disposition of Parkwood’s motion to compel the discovery responses.

47 / 72 Inc was ordered to serve its responses by December 22.

Lin then submitted his answers on Sunday, December 31.

In an email to WIPR he said he was hospitalised when the deadline was extended and was still in the hospital without access to email or a computer at the deadline of December 22, however he filed answers as soon as he was able to.

In his answers, Lin said he intends to take ‘Poison Ivy Park’ and create designs with a target audience of shoppers at retailer Hot Topic who are into goth and punk rock.

“Additionally, at some point in the future, applicant was hoping to reach out to license out the character ‘Poison Ivy’,” said Lin in his filing.

Lin said he had first become aware of the ‘Ivy Park’ mark after reading posts about activewear company Lululemon “dissing” (criticising) Beyoncé via Twitter.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Beyoncé and Topshop speed up ‘Poison Ivy Park’ trademark battle
10 November 2017   Beyoncé and Topshop have succeeded in speeding up a trademark dispute over the mark ‘Poison Ivy Park’ in the US.
Trademarks
Beyoncé defends confidentiality request in ‘Blue Ivy’ TM case
5 October 2017   Beyoncé has defended her request to keep parts of a dispute over the ‘Blue Ivy’ trademark confidential in order to ensure the “privacy and safety” of her and her family.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown