Subscribe
9 December 2014Trademarks

Struggling Cypriot airline sells trademarks for €1.2m

Airline Cyprus Airways has sold its trademarks to the Cypriot government for €1.2 million ($1.5 million).

According to Cyprus-based news publication Cyprus Mail , the airline informed its investors on December 4 that “it signed an agreement for the sale of its logos, trademarks and brand rights to the government of the Republic of Cyprus for the amount of €1.2 million”.

“In accordance with the sale of the agreement, the consideration may increase upon the completion of a new evaluation,” it added.

Among its trademarks is a logo which features a flying mouflon (a breed of wild sheep found in Cyrpus) drawn out in straight lines, commonly used on the back wing of its planes. Under the terms of the agreement, the deal lasts for ten years with the government having the option for renewal.

The decision to sell its trademarks has sparked an angry response from the pilots union Pancyprian Airline Pilots Union.

Cyprus Mail said the union opposes any selling off of the airline’s assets until Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides has concluded his examination of the airline’s finances.

The financially struggling state-owned airline is expected to be privatised once a separate European Commission investigation into the legality a of €102 million bailout supplied by the Cypriot government last December has been concluded.

In February, the commission said it “has doubts whether the restructuring plan is suitable to ensure Cyprus Airways’ long-term viability and whether the airline is capable of withstanding likely challenges during the next years”.

For Maria Kyriacou, head of IP at Cyprus-based law firm Andreas Neocleous & Co, the decision raises questions about the future image of the company.

She told WIPR: “Are you selling your name? And then do you continue working without your name? I don’t know.”

Cyprus Airways did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Cypriot cheesemakers lose ‘BBQloumi’ dispute at EU court
21 January 2021   An association of Cypriot Halloumi producers has lost a long-running trademark battle at the EU General Court, which upheld a decision by the EU Intellectual Property Office allowing a rival to trademark a cheese product.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks