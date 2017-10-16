Škoda enjoined from selling its ‘Monte Carlo’ car in India

Czech car manufacturer Škoda has been stopped from using the ‘Monte Carlo’ name in India following a trademark infringement case brought by a Monaco-based fashion company.

As reported by ET Auto on Saturday, October 14, Monte Carlo Fashions was granted an injunction against the car manufacturer banning it from advertising, selling or making any products under the ‘Monte Carlo’ name.

“The plaintiff has a prima facie case on merit, and balance of convenience also lies in its favour,” District Judge Mukesh Kumar reportedly said.

“The plaintiff would suffer irreparable loss if injunction is not granted.”

Škoda was also banned from using any other trademark that may be “identical or deceptively similar” to the ‘Monte Carlo’ mark.

The original Škoda Monte Carlo was launched in January 2011 to celebrate 100 years of the Monte Carlo rally, while also coinciding with the 110th anniversary of Škoda competing in motor sport.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your

Today’s top stories:

Facebook and Instagram receive enforcement letters over app technology

Bad luck for counterfeiters on Friday 13

IP licensing director leaves BlackBerry

AIPPI 2017: Warner Bros exec talks safe harbours and infringers

Qualcomm seeks to ban iPhone sales in China

AIPPI 2017: Business as usual for trade secrets litigation, claims Australian judge

AIPPI 2017: Panel hears about ‘fishy’ pay-for-delay cases