Singapore launches world’s first trademark registration app

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore ( IPOS) has launched the world’s first mobile app for trademark applications.

In an announcement on Wednesday, August 21, the IPOS said the new app, IPOS Go, will allow businesses to file for trademark registration via smartphones, in a bid to reduce filing time from 45-60 minutes to less than 10 minutes.

The office said the app, which will be “powered by artificial intelligence”, will mean a lower filing cost and allow applicants to conduct similar trademark searches and identify similar existing marks via image search ahead of application.

The IPOS said this new feature is “essential” as more than 40% of the world’s trademarks filed today contain images.

“The app offers a simplified user interface and features that create a seamless and fuss-free application experience, making it easier and faster for business owners to submit their applications,” the announcement said.

Additionally, the office said the app will allow applicants to track their registration status, be notified of important updates and file for trademark renewals.

Isabelle Tan, director of the trademark registry at the IPOS, said the trademark system is “crucial in the protection and monetisation” of businesses.

“Given the widespread use of smartphones for transactions today, the IPOS Go mobile app is just a fingertip away for businesses and entrepreneurs to protect their trademarks, build consumer loyalty, and ultimately generate and increase revenue for the company.”

The app is available now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store.