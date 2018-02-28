Subscribe
istock-529356917rkankaro
28 February 2018Trademarks

Rubik’s Cube owner hits out over tutorial videos

The owner of the Rubik’s Cube is taking on a US-based company that is allegedly using the puzzle’s trademarks in tutorial videos.

Rubik’s Brand, which produces the puzzle—made by Hungarian architect Ernő Rubik in 1974—sued  TheCubicle at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, February 26.

Approximately 40 million Rubik’s Cube puzzles have been sold in the US, with upwards of 100 million cubes being sold worldwide, Rubik’s Brand said.

TheCubicle sells twist puzzles to US customers and, according to the claim, has published videos that promote its puzzles using the ‘Rubik’s Cube’ trademark (US number 1,242,974).

The videos provide viewers with information on how to solve the puzzle cubes. However, the cube used in the video is not a “genuine” Rubik’s Cube puzzle, Rubik’s Brand said, but instead is a puzzle sold by TheCubicle.

“As of the filing date of this complaint, the first infringing video has over 6.2 million views, the second infringing video has over 52,000 views and the third infringing video has over 25,000 views,” said the claim.

That’s not all—TheCubicle has also allegedly published a pamphlet on how to solve the puzzles and used the ‘Rubik’s Cube’ trademark next to TheCubicle’s logo.

Rubik’s Brand went on to claim that TheCubicle is aware of the “extraordinary and valuable goodwill” symbolised by the ‘Rubik’s Cube’ trademark and is attempting to trade on it.

The Rubik’s Cube owner is seeking injunctive relief, removal of the trademark from TheCubicle’s website, damages for wilful infringement and an account of profits.

Rubik’s Brand had sued TheCubicle in October 2017, but this was voluntarily dismissed in late January.

In early February, TheCubicle hit back and sued Rubik’s Brand, seeking declaratory judgment that TheCubicle had not violated the trademark rights of Rubik’s Brand.

TheCubicle also sought cancellation of four of Rubik’s Brand trademarks.

A spokesperson for Rubik’s Brand said: “As a family business that has been looking after the cube and the Rubik's Brand, we have always taken infringement very seriously. While we only take legal action as a last resort, we do work with preeminent legal advisors in dozens of jurisdictions.”

In August last year, Rubik’s Brand  sued Duncan Toys Company and Toys “R” Us for allegedly creating and selling knock-off versions of the famous puzzle. The claim was withdrawn in mid-February.

In late 2016, Europe’s highest court  ruled that the shape of the Rubik’s Cube is not a trademark, a move that David Kremer, president of Rubik’s Brand, claimed “sets a damaging precedent for companies wishing to innovate and create strong brands and distinctive marks within the EU”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Nike jumps for joy in Michael Jordan photo dispute

INTA design conference 2018: Superdry and Michael Kors talk brand protection

INTA design conference 2018: The beast of 3D printing

EU General Court rules against EUIPO in design case

Barnes & Thornburg boosts Chicago office

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Rubik’s Cube owner looks to solve trademark problem
30 August 2017   The company that owns the rights to the Rubik’s Cube has sued Duncan Toys Company and Toys “R” Us for allegedly creating and selling knock-off versions of the famous puzzle.
Trademarks
Rubik’s Cube shape not a trademark, says CJEU
10 November 2016   The shape of the Rubik’s Cube is not a trademark, according to a decision by Europe’s highest court.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown