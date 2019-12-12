Subscribe
shutterstock_734405191_featureflash-photo-agency
12 December 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Pow! Entertainment targets online counterfeiters over ‘Stan Lee’ TMs

Pow! Entertainment is taking legal action to combat online counterfeiters who allegedly use its ‘Stan Lee’ trademarks to sell counterfeit merchandise.

In a filing yesterday, December 11 at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Pow! Entertainment, which owns the rights to trademarks for the Marvel-writer’s name, said the unauthorised use of its trademarks was causing “irreparable harm” to its brand.

Pow! said the alleged counterfeiters, who were not identified in the suit, operate several online stories. These websites are designed to appear to be selling genuine Pow! products, the filing said.

The complaint said Pow! was able to identify the stores owned by the counterfeiters as the goods they sell share unique identifiers such as design elements.

The sale of counterfeit goods is irreparably damaging its brand through consumer confusion and tarnishment of its trademarks, Pow! said. This is because consumers mistakenly believe they are buying genuine, high quality Pow! products.

Pow! also accused the counterfeiters of using unauthorised search engine optimisation tactics and social media spamming to ensure their store listings show up near the top of search results.

Additionally, it said it had not been able to identify the alleged counterfeiters as they go to “great lengths” to conceal their identities.

Aside from independent websites, the counterfeiters also allegedly sell their products through online platforms such as iOffer and Aliexpress.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Daimler agrees to SEP mediation with Nokia

EU General Court bars ‘marijuana’ TMs

SCOTUS’ NantKwest ruling ‘common sense’, say lawyers

Disney ‘Frozen 2’ merch infringes TMs, claims retailer

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Stan Lee drops $1bn name claim against former company
10 July 2018   Comic book creator Stan Lee has dropped a $1 billion lawsuit against his former company over claims that executives at POW Entertainment had conspired to “steal” his name and likeness.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown