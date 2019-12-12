Pow! Entertainment targets online counterfeiters over ‘Stan Lee’ TMs

Pow! Entertainment is taking legal action to combat online counterfeiters who allegedly use its ‘Stan Lee’ trademarks to sell counterfeit merchandise.

In a filing yesterday, December 11 at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Pow! Entertainment, which owns the rights to trademarks for the Marvel-writer’s name, said the unauthorised use of its trademarks was causing “irreparable harm” to its brand.

Pow! said the alleged counterfeiters, who were not identified in the suit, operate several online stories. These websites are designed to appear to be selling genuine Pow! products, the filing said.

The complaint said Pow! was able to identify the stores owned by the counterfeiters as the goods they sell share unique identifiers such as design elements.

The sale of counterfeit goods is irreparably damaging its brand through consumer confusion and tarnishment of its trademarks, Pow! said. This is because consumers mistakenly believe they are buying genuine, high quality Pow! products.

Pow! also accused the counterfeiters of using unauthorised search engine optimisation tactics and social media spamming to ensure their store listings show up near the top of search results.

Additionally, it said it had not been able to identify the alleged counterfeiters as they go to “great lengths” to conceal their identities.

Aside from independent websites, the counterfeiters also allegedly sell their products through online platforms such as iOffer and Aliexpress.

