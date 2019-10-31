Subscribe
31 October 2019

Oakley takes second bite at sunglasses case maker

Oakley is suing a Florida-based company for selling counterfeit sunglasses cases, a little over a year after the parties entered into a settlement agreement over the same dispute.

In its complaint, filed yesterday, October 30 at the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Oakley took aim at “repeat counterfeiters” Galaxy Lenses.

Galaxy Lenses was infringing its trademark for the symbol of an eclipse with a hollow middle, registered in class 9 for sunglasses, goggles, and accessories such as cases, Oakley claimed in the suit.

This is the second time Oakley has taken legal action against the company. In October 2018, the eyewear brand filed a trademark infringement suit, alleging that Galaxy Lenses was using its trademarks to advertise, market and sell counterfeit goods without authorisation.

The following month, the parties entered into a settlement agreement. But, in September 2019, Oakley discovered that Galaxy Lenses had resumed its counterfeiting activity, the latest filing said.

On September 10, 2019, Oakley’s investigator purchased a sunglasses case advertised as an “Oakley Clam Shell Protection Zippered Hard Case” for $13.98 from Galaxy Lenses. Again, on September 27, the investigator purchased five sunglasses cases, for a total of $69.90.

“Oakley subsequently inspected the purchased items and determined that the sunglass cases bearing reproductions of the Oakley Trademark were in fact counterfeit products,” the filing said.

Oakley said the sale of these cases is intended to cause confusion and deceive consumers into believing Galaxy Lenses is selling authentic Oakley products.

Additionally, it said the damages caused to Oakley’s reputation is especially severe because the allegedly counterfeit products are “cheap, inexpensive and inferior in quality to authentic Oakley products”.

Trademarks
CJEU sides with Oakley in trademark opposition ruling
10 September 2019   Europe's highest court has sided with Oakley, overturning a ruling by the European Intellectual Property Office that the eyewear maker could not stop a Chinese individual from registering a trademark which it said was too similar to its earlier trademarks.


Trade secrets
'A total ban is short-sighted': Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Trade secrets
'A total ban is short-sighted': Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers' SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
'It's all about personality': Co-counsel for Netlist on their 'high-wire act'
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
'This case has the makings of a great film': Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter's Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

