tyrannosaurus-rex-shutterstock-com-trademark-
4 January 2017Trademarks

Nice Classification: 11th edition comes into force

The World Intellectual Property Office has announced that the 11th edition of the Nice Classification system has become effective.

The Nice Classification, established as part of the Nice Agreement, is a classification of goods and services for registering trademarks and ser vices.

On January 1, the 11th edition came into force.

One change includes anti-bacterial, disinfectant and medicated soap being classified in class 5. In the tenth edition, these goods were under class 3.

In last year’s edition, cosmetics were under class 3, but in the new system they are in class 3 when for non-medicated use and class 5 when the use is medicated.

Full details of the changes can be viewed here.

