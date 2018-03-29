Subscribe
richvintage-2
29 March 2018Trademarks

NFL settles TM dispute with headphone distributor

The National Football League ( NFL) settled a trademark infringement claim against headphone distributor Zeikos on Monday, March 26.

In April 2014, the NFL and Zeikos had entered into a licence agreement for two years.

In November 2017, after the NFL accused Zeikos of not fulfilling its contractual agreements, the league filed a complaint for trademark infringement and breach of contract at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The licence agreement allowed Zeikos to use the NFL’s trademarks relating to its 32 professional American football teams. The licensed products included earphones, headphones, portable speakers, and video game controllers.

Many of the licensed trademarks are protected. The ‘NFL Shield’ logo is protected by several registrations including US registration numbers 3,581,281; 4,682,242; and 3,138,589.

Under the licence agreement, Zeikos was obligated to report the royalties that it owed the NFL on a monthly basis but, according to the football league, Zeikos had failed to make many of its payments and fulfil its reporting obligations.

Specifically, the NFL claimed that Zeikos had failed to make a payment of $185,000 in royalties and has not made any payments to the NFL since November 2014.

In retaliation to the alleged failure to pay, the NFL said that it was terminating the agreement in a letter dated October 2015.

But, despite the termination, the headphone distributor continued to sell the NFL licensed products, according to the NFL.

At the time of filing its complaint, the NFL was seeking damages and an injunction.

On Monday, US District Judge Gregory Woods said that the parties had informed the court that the case was settled.

The action has been conditionally discontinued without prejudice and without costs. The NFL is able to apply for restoration of the action if the agreement is not honoured.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Alliance for Intellectual Property identifies Brexit ‘cliff-edge’ risks

Cartier takes on jewellers over TM infringement

Gowling welcomes IP partner in Toronto

EU copyright rules will not apply post-Brexit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown