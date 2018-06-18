Subscribe
istock-587878732jetcityimage
18 June 2018Trademarks

Monster Energy’s opposition to Tencent’s TM fails in Singapore

Energy drinks maker Monster Energy has failed to prevent the registration of ‘Monster Castle’ in Singapore, a trademark covering a game where monsters protect castles from humans.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) published its decision today, June 18, following a hearing earlier this year.

In 2015, Chinese investment conglomerate Tencent Holdings applied to register a figurative mark containing the words ‘Monster Castle’ for classes 9, 41, and 42.

Players of the mobile game “Monster Castle” use monsters to defend castles from humans, according to the game’s Facebook page. “Monster Castle” is owned by Tencent Games, a subsidiary of Tencent.

The applied-for mark is to be used in connection with the “Monster Castle” game, and covers protective clothing, entertainment services, and computer programming.

Monster, which introduced its Monster Energy drink to the market in 2002, opposed the registration on the basis of 16 registered ‘Monster’ word and figurative marks including ‘Monster Energy’, ‘Monster Detox’, and ‘Java Monster’.

The energy drink maker said its ‘Monster Energy’ mark has a high level of distinctiveness in relation to goods and services in classes 9 and 41, which cover protective clothing and entertainment services.

Monster also argued that there is a high degree of visual similarity between the applied-for mark and ‘Monster Energy’.

In response, Tencent said that ‘Monster Energy’ is “registered in plain font, with the words appearing next to each other”, whereas the applied-for mark has a “stylisation” involving a 3D effect.

IPOS determined that ‘Monster Energy’ has “inherent distinctiveness that is normal, or ordinary, in nature”, and agreed with Tencent that the marks are visually different.

Gabriel Ong Sheng Li, assistant registrar of trademarks at IPOS, said he “cannot simply ignore the word ‘energy’” in the earlier mark, or disregard the word ‘castle’ in the applied-for mark. For the same reason he found the marks to be “aurally more dissimilar than similar”.

As ‘Monster Energy’ brings to mind “the idea of powerful energy” and “the primary concept underlying ‘Monster Castle’ is that of a physical castle inhabited by monsters”, IPOS said the marks are also conceptually dissimilar.

Li concluded that the public are not likely to be “deceived” into believing Tencent’s goods and services are linked to Monster, and rejected Monster’s opposition to the ‘Monster Castle’ trademark.

Monster has also taken action to protect its ‘Monster’ brand in other jurisdictions.

In March, the energy drinks maker filed a lawsuit against a moving company in the US, claiming that Monster Moving uses a “confusingly similar” trade dress in an attempt to “falsely associate” with Monster.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

US and China target each other with 25% tariffs

FIFA to take action over illegal broadcast of World Cup matches

Nike drops collection after TM warning from US Naval Academy

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Monster Energy drops TM clash with athletics company
13 February 2019   Energy drinks maker Monster Energy has settled a trademark dispute with California-based athletics company Monsta Athletics.
Copyright
Tencent Music Entertainment wins copyright suit over Jay Chou songs
12 November 2019   Chinese online music platform, Tencent Music Entertainment, has won a copyright infringement case against a competitor, NetEase Cloud Music, over the unlicensed use of an artist’s songs.
article
PatSnap lands $300m investment from Tencent, SoftBank
18 March 2021   IP analytics company PatSnap has secured $300 million in new funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tencent Investments.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis