10 August 2017

Mike Tyson aims for knock-out blow to online seller

Former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson has sued a man who ran an online store selling t-shirts and pretended they were officially licensed in order to strike deals with major companies.

The complaint was filed at the US District Court for the District of Nevada on Tuesday, August 8.

It accused Nevada citizen Steven Lott of running an online store going by the name of ‘Boxing Hall of Fame’ and selling t-shirts with an image of Tyson along with several ‘Iron Mike Tyson’ slogans.

The complaint further accused Lott of entering into agreements with vendors, including American Apparel, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters, “to sell products that are purportedly ‘officially licensed’ and that bear Mr. Tyson’s name, likeness, and marks”.

It alleged he had entered into agreements with others to sell energy bars, energy drinks and other health-related products.

The defendant was allegedly notified by Tyson that the “referenced activities infringe upon his rights” and allegedly ignored a cease-and-desist letter.

Tyson is seeking injunctive relief, triple damages, destruction of infringing articles, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

