McAfee settles trademark dispute with Intel

The creator of the McAfee antivirus company, John McAfee, has settled his trademark dispute with Intel.

The case was dismissed yesterday, July 5, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the order of dismissal, each party will bear its own costs for the case.

The case arose in September 2016 when McAfee brought a trademark non-infringement against Intel.

McAfee sued Intel over the right to use his name, claiming that it didn’t infringe Intel’s trademark rights in the McAfee name.

Intel acquired McAfee in 2010 and renamed its security products Intel Security in 2014.

Intel also owns a trademark for the term ‘McAfee Security’, which was registered at the US Patent and Trademark Office in June 2004.

John McAfee joined technology firm MGT in May 2016 as chairman and CEO. Plans were announced that the company was looking to change the firm’s name to John McAfee Global Technologies.

Intel argued that McAfee and MGT had diluted its trademarks, infringed its common law trademarks and had violated competition law through unauthorised use of its trademarks without the company’s permission.

Intel added that the use of the term ‘McAfee’ in a business name and trademark in connection with anti-spyware solutions “will infringe on and dilute Intel’s famous McAfee trademark”.

John McAfee has now agreed not to use his own name in his firm’s name.

