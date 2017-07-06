Subscribe
wolterk
6 July 2017Trademarks

McAfee settles trademark dispute with Intel

The creator of the McAfee antivirus company, John McAfee, has settled his trademark dispute with Intel.

The case was dismissed yesterday, July 5, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the order of dismissal, each party will bear its own costs for the case.

The case arose in September 2016 when McAfee brought a trademark non-infringement against Intel.

McAfee sued Intel over the right to use his name, claiming that it didn’t infringe Intel’s trademark rights in the McAfee name.

Intel acquired McAfee in 2010 and renamed its security products Intel Security in 2014.

Intel also owns a trademark for the term ‘McAfee Security’, which was registered at the US Patent and Trademark Office in June 2004.

John McAfee joined technology firm MGT in May 2016 as chairman and CEO. Plans were announced that the company was looking to change the firm’s name to John McAfee Global Technologies.

Intel argued that McAfee and MGT had diluted its trademarks, infringed its common law trademarks and had violated competition law through unauthorised use of its trademarks without the company’s permission.

Intel added that the use of the term ‘McAfee’ in a business name and trademark in connection with anti-spyware solutions “will infringe on and dilute Intel’s famous McAfee trademark”.

John McAfee has now agreed not to use his own name in his firm’s name.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Newegg wins attorneys’ fees in camera patent battle

Kelley Drye & Warren promotes two IP lawyers to partner

European Patent Office outlines policy brief on climate change

Sennheiser sued for patent infringement over wireless earpiece

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Fed Circuit widens claim scope in Intel suit
12 February 2019   Intel will face more legal proceedings after the Federal Circuit ruled that a lower court erred in its analysis of the scope of claims in a patent infringement suit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown