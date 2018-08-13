Subscribe
13 August 2018Trademarks

Marvel mulls Black Panther cryptocurrency TM opposition

Disney’s subsidiary Marvel Characters appears to be investigating whether to oppose two trademark applications which feature similarities to the name of fictional country Wakanda.

In August, Marvel Characters (which holds licences for comic book characters including Black Panther and Spider-Man) filed requests to extend the time to oppose ‘Wacoinda’ and ‘Wakanda Wine Fest’ at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Wakanda, a fictional country located in Sub-Saharan Africa, is the home of superhero Black Panther. The 2018 film “ Black Panther” grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

‘Wacoinda’ was applied for by Kentucky-based Wilsondom to cover cryptocurrency education services in class 41 and the provision of a virtual currency in class 36.

Filed in February this year by Texas-based Davon Hatchett, ‘Wakanda Wine Fest’ covers education wine classes and wine tastings in class 41.

Now, Marvel has until November to decide whether to oppose the two trademarks.

Marvel currently owns the trademark ‘Wakanda’ in class 28, which covers games and collectable toy figures, and ‘World of Wakanda’, covering class 16 for comic books.

Marvel is no stranger to protecting its IP—the comic book company, along with rival DC Comics, was involved in a case centring on the word ‘Superhero’. After a two-and-a-half-year legal battle, Marvel and DC admitted defeat against a UK businessman for commercial reasons.

Earlier this year, comic book creator Stan Lee dropped a $1 billion lawsuit against his former company over his claims that executives at POW Entertainment had conspired to “steal” his name and likeness.

Today’s top stories

Adidas unit loses TM duel over Conor McGregor name

USPTO updates AIA guidance to allow for pre-hearing conferences

Massachusetts governor vetoes ‘patent troll’ proposal

Bass, Berry & Sims bulks up Washington, DC office

Copyright
Disney suffers setback in party character dispute
14 August 2018   Disney Enterprises has been knocked back in its copyright and trademark dispute with a company which offers themed characters for hire at events.
Trademarks
Marvel hits out at BlackBerry over ‘Jarvis’ TM
25 July 2019   BlackBerry’s attempt to register its cybersecurity software under the trademark ‘Jarvis’ has not gone unnoticed by comic book company Marvel.
Trademarks
Tolkien estate blocks ‘Lord of the Rings’ cryptocurrency
23 November 2021   A US cryptocurrency developer has been blocked from operating a "Lord of the Rings" digital token after JRR Tolkien’s estate took action.


