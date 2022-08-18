Subscribe
shutterstock_2108391764_darksoul72
18 August 2022TrademarksStaff Writer

Mars scores cannabis TM victory in Canada

THC edibles were sold in packaging that resembled well-known sweets | Three retailers face damages bill of nearly CA$50k | Judge placed significant weight on potential harm to children.

Mars Canada has secured a win against several online cannabis retailers in Canada that allegedly offered THC-infused edibles in packaging that closely resembles the Skittles brand.

The Federal Court of Canada in a decision, published Monday, August 15, provided injunctive relief against three retailers that infringed the Skittles trademarks and trade dress.

Judge Patrick Gleeson, on behalf of the court, said: “I have placed significant weight on the issue of harm not only to the plaintiff but also to members of the public who might accidentally consume the defendants’ infringing product believing it to be a genuine Skittles product.

“The fact that Skittles are a confectionary product that are attractive to children reinforces the need to denounce the defendants’ conduct.”

A spokesperson for Mars told WIPR: "We filed these suits in 2021 because we strongly condemn the use of popular candy brands in the marketing and sale of THC products, which violates the Canadian Cannabis Act and is illegal in Canada.

"We were deeply disturbed to see our trademarked brands being used in unauthorised and inappropriate ways to illegally sell THC-infused products and we feel strongly about protecting consumers from mistakenly ingesting these unlawful THC products."

Child hospitalised

Mars registered its first Skittles-related trademark in Canada in 1976. In February 2021, Mars learnt that stores and online companies in Canada were selling THC-infused confectionary products in association with the Skittles trademarks and in lookalike packaging.

According to Mars, in February 2021, a child who mistakenly consumed the infringing product was hospitalised.

Gleeson said that the advertising and offering for sale of a potentially dangerous product using appropriated trademarks that are “evidently and obviously attractive to children represents a marked departure from ordinary standards of decent behaviour that deserves to be denounced and deterred”.

Each of the three defendants was ordered to pay CA$30,000 ($24,809) in punitive damages which Gleeson said would "promote deterrence and denounce the defendants’ unacceptable conduct”. The defendants were also ordered to pay CA$15,000 in damages and CA$3,200 in costs.

While Mars Canada secured default judgment against three retailers, the court dismissed its motion against two other retailers.

Mars acknowledged that there was insufficient evidence in the motion record to support default judgment against one defendant, and the court concluded that there was not enough evidence to confirm that the other defendant had been served or given notice of the claim.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Squire Patton Boggs expands global trademark team

WATCH: Drew Schulte on NFTs

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Cannabis TMs: when ‘weed’ won’t do
2 September 2022   While the global cannabis industry blossoms, the EU market presents particular challenges for trademark owners, finds Sarah Speight.
Patents
Canada to block research funding to protect IP
15 February 2023   Move is aimed at protecting sensitive innovation areas | Focus is on researchers with ties to foreign governments that threaten national interests.
Trademarks
Marques wades into Mars lawsuit over historic mark
11 July 2023   Brand owners’ organisation says lawsuit over old M&M's mark is important for members | First time the association has waded into a French national case.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis