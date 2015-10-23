Madrid Protocol nears 100 after The Gambia and Zimbabwe join

The Gambia and Zimbabwe have both joined the Madrid Protocol, boosting the total membership to 97.

Countries participating in the Madrid Protocol enable a trademark applicant to file a single application covering multiple jurisdictions at one national intellectual property office.

Applicants are able to file in one language and pay one set of fees in the local currency.

The World Intellectual Property Organization had confirmed both countries’ participation earlier this month. The agreement will come into force in The Gambia on January 6 and in Zimbabwe on January 7.

Gambia and Zimbabwe both follow Algeria, which joined the Madrid Protocol in August.

The Madrid Protocol is an updated version of the Madrid Agreement, together both treaties form the Madrid System.

Previously, Algeria had been the only country within the system that was just signed up to the Madrid Agreement but not the protocol. Algeria joined the Madrid Agreement in 1972.

WIPO described Algeria’s participation in the protocol as a “ milestone” because it meant the Madrid System was now governed by just one treaty.

The Madrid Protocol was adopted by WIPO in 1989 and currently covers 80% of the world’s market.