Subscribe
pressmaster-shuttertsock-com
23 October 2015Trademarks

Madrid Protocol nears 100 after The Gambia and Zimbabwe join

The Gambia and Zimbabwe have both joined the Madrid Protocol, boosting the total membership to 97.

Countries participating in the Madrid Protocol enable a trademark applicant to file a single application covering multiple jurisdictions at one national intellectual property office.

Applicants are able to file in one language and pay one set of fees in the local currency.

The World Intellectual Property Organization had confirmed both countries’ participation earlier this month. The agreement will come into force in The Gambia on January 6 and in Zimbabwe on January 7.

Gambia and Zimbabwe both follow Algeria, which joined the Madrid Protocol in August.

The Madrid Protocol is an updated version of the Madrid Agreement, together both treaties form the Madrid System.

Previously, Algeria had been the only country within the system that was just signed up to the Madrid Agreement but not the protocol. Algeria joined the Madrid Agreement in 1972.

WIPO described Algeria’s participation in the protocol as a “ milestone” because it meant the Madrid System was now governed by just one treaty.

The Madrid Protocol was adopted by WIPO in 1989 and currently covers 80% of the world’s market.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Algeria becomes 95th signatory to Madrid Protocol
13 August 2015   Algeria has become the 95th country to join the Madrid Protocol, 43 years after acceding to the Madrid Agreement.
Copyright
Zimbabwe should simplify its IP laws, says government official
5 November 2019   Zimbabwe should simplify its IP laws to benefit inventors, a government official has said in the run-up to an IP conference in the country.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright