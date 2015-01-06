Subscribe
6 January 2015Trademarks

Madrid Protocol changes come into effect

The latest amendments to the Madrid Protocol, covering application processes and international registrations, have come into effect this year.

Changes made to the  Common Regulations were approved by the Madrid Union Assembly at the 48th session in Geneva in September and came into effect on January 1.

The international bureau, which administers the Madrid system, will use new guidelines when processing an application. The bureau can continue processing the application if the applicant demonstrates a legitimate reason for its late supplying of necessary information for its application. Reasons can include technical problems in electronic submissions.

Other amendments include the changing of renewal fees for international registrations.

Under the new changes trademark owners that apply for protection in a different jurisdiction for only some of the goods and services covered by their international registration can apply for renewed protection without having to pay a fee.

The accession of Zimbabwe to the protocol has also been confirmed. The protocol will enter into force there on March 11.

Zimbabwe follows the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) in joining the the protocol. OAPI, which is headquartered in Cameroon, is made up of 17 countries from the west of Africa and includes Senegal, Gabon and Mauritania.

