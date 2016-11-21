Subscribe
miss-fortuna-shutterstock-com-specs-
21 November 2016Trademarks

Luxottica and Oakley eye up counterfeiters in TM suit

Italian eyewear company Luxottica, and its subsidiary Oakley, have filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a number of online counterfeiters.

Luxottica and Oakley filed the lawsuit (pdf) at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on November 18.

The suit claimed that a group of unknown counterfeiters, who reside in China, sold counterfeit versions of Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear online.

Luxottica owns brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli and Arnett.

The eyewear company argued that the defendants infringed the trademarks to recreate counterfeit imitations of their products and falsely designated their origin.

The defendants also engaged in acts which violated the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, claimed Luxottica.

According to the suit, Luxottica owns trademarks at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term ‘Ray-Ban’, which it has used since 1937.

Oakley owns marks for the term ‘Oakley’, ‘Crosslink’ and ‘Jawbreaker’.

The suit said that an “interrelated group of counterfeiters” worked together to “knowingly and wilfully manufacture, import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell products” that bore counterfeit versions of the eyewear brands’ marks.

These counterfeiters sold the fake sunglasses on a number of e-commerce platforms.

Internet sites such as the ones run by the defendants “are estimated to receive tens of millions of visits per year and to generate over $135 billion in annual online sales”, the suit said, according to intellectual property statistics issued by US Homeland Security.

The suit added that these online stores include “content and design elements” that make it “very difficult” for consumers to distinguish counterfeit sites from an authorised website.

Defendants also go to “great lengths to conceal their identities” and often use multiple fictitious names and addresses to register and operate their “massive network” of internet stores, said the claim.

Luxottica and Oakley are asking for statutory damages for wilful trademark infringement of $2 million for each use of the marks and $100,000 per domain name incorporating any of their marks.

The companies are also seeking injunctive relief, transfer of the infringing domain names, an account of profits, costs and attorney’s fees.

The defendants were named in an appendix, but the document is sealed.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Luxottica wins first round in Ray-Ban trademark bout
12 October 2016   Italian eyewear company Luxottica has won the first round in a dispute against a market in Atlanta over contributory trademark infringement.
Trademarks
Luxottica secures Ray-Ban victory at EU court
8 May 2018   The EU General Court has annulled a European Union Intellectual Property Office trademark decision, handing victory to Italian eyewear company Luxottica.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide