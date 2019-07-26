Subscribe
shutterstock_1108504325_bodrumsur
26 July 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Liverpool FC anger local clubs with TM

Liverpool FC’s move to register ‘Liverpool’ as a trademark has provoked controversy on social media from local clubs that fear the move will damage their business.

The club filed the trademark application at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) on June 20, in classes 9, 16, 25, 28, 35, 38, 41, and 43, covering football-related products such as video games, clothing, and merchandise.

Liverpool FC, which in May won the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club football competition, already owns a variety of trademarks for its logos and ‘Liverpool Football Club’.

The new mark, however, would be the club’s first for the term ‘Liverpool’.

A spokesperson for the club told the newspaper Liverpool Echo that “we are applying to register ‘Liverpool’ as a trademark but only in the context of football products and services”.

“We are not, and wouldn’t ever, seek to register ‘Liverpool’ across the board,” the club added.

City of Liverpool FC (COLFC), which plays in the Northern Premier League, in the seventh tier of England’s football pyramid, hit back at Liverpool FC on Twitter.

According to COLFC, Liverpool FC’s statement to the Echo “totally ignores the fact that Liverpool FC are not the only football club bearing the city's name”.

“By all means protect what's yours, but the name Liverpool in a football context does not belong to you,” COLFC said.

At the time of publication, a petition calling on Liverpool FC to abandon the registration has gained more than 1,500 signatures on Change.org.

The petition was shared on Twitter by Peter Reid, who played for Liverpool’s cross-town rivals Everton from 1982 to 1989.

An unofficial Liverpool FC supporters' group, Spirit of Shankly (SOS), has also opposed the move on Twitter.

In a statement, SOS said that it “strongly opposes the blatant capitalisation of our football heritage”.

“After a magnificent summer of optimism and celebration for LFC, it is hard to contemplate such a controversial, ill-thought-out move by [Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool FC]”.

According to Liverpool FC, which missed out on last year’s English Premier League by one point, the purpose of the registration is to protect supporters “from inauthentic products”.

Liverpool FC also consider the trademark application to be important to its sporting objectives.

The spokesperson said: “The benefits to the club to have this protection in place are to ensure all revenues from official products and services are channelled back into the club and this is reinvested into the team and supporting infrastructure.”

In May, Liverpool successfully defended two trademark registrations at the IPO after an opposition filed by Italian sportswear manufacturer Lotto Sport Italia.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Qualcomm dispute may have played role in Apple’s Intel deal: lawyers

Malaysian resort group settles $1bn suit with Fox over theme park

USITC terminates Toyota and Honda investigation

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Liverpool FC beats Lotto in TM dispute
14 May 2019   Liverpool FC has successfully defended two trademark registrations before the UK Intellectual Property Office.
Trademarks
UKIPO rejects controversial ‘Liverpool’ TM
30 September 2019   Liverpool FC has failed in its controversial bid to register a trademark for the name of the city with the UK Intellectual Property Office, a move which sparked anger among businesses and other local football clubs.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis