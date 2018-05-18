Subscribe
istock-608513846_3d_generator-4
18 May 2018Trademarks

Jessica Alba’s company fails in UK TM opposition

A company owned by actress Jessica Alba has failed to prevent the registration of a trademark in the UK.

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) decided the matter on Wednesday, May 16.

In August 2017, Honestly Hope applied to register ‘Honestly Hope’ as a trademark in the UK, covering cosmetics and medicinal oils in classes 3 and 5.

The Honest Company filed an opposition to the applied-for mark, which it said would be confused with its own “highly similar” trademarks for ‘Honest’.

Alba founded The Honest Company, which markets ethical household products, in 2011. Its goods range from cosmetics, to sun cream, to laundry detergent.

The Honest Company owns an EU trademark ‘Honest’ (trademark number 13,779,211), registered in classes 3, 4, and 21 for products such as cosmetics, candles, and shaving equipment.

In addition, The Honest Company owns word mark ‘Honest’ in classes 3 and 5 for household cleaners, toiletries, and baby products. The ‘Honest’ Mark is an EU designation of international registration number WE1245396, based on the same mark registered in the US.

Alba’s company argued that its marks are “fully subsumed” within the applied-for mark and that consumers pay more attention to the beginning of a mark. The IPO agreed, but noted that the additional word in the applied-for mark does provide “an important point of distinction”.

Overall, the IPO found said the aural and visual similarity of the marks is medium at most.

Although both marks “share the concept of honesty” the IPO noted a “perceptible difference” in the focus of the message portrayed by the applied-for mark and the existing marks.

It said that ‘honest’ means ‘free from deceit’ whereas ‘honesty’, when paired with the word ‘hope’, offers a suggestion or direction to consumers rather than describing the goods related to the word.

The presence of the word ‘hope’ therefore creates a “distinct conceptual difference between the marks”, the IPO concluded, meaning the marks are conceptually similar to a low degree.

Finally, the earlier ‘Honest’ marks have an average level of distinctiveness, according to the IPO. It said The Honest Company did not file any evidence of use, and the possibility of the mark having an “enhanced level of distinctiveness” could therefore not be considered.

“Even where the foods are identical, the differences between the marks mean that there is no likelihood that the average consumer” would be confused, the IPO concluded.

It dismissed the opposition.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif