15 May 2017Trademarks

Jaguar Land Rover pounces on Puma trademark

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has pounced on a trademark filing by sportswear company Puma.

Puma filed its mark, an image of a puma leaping over the word ‘Puma’, in April last year. It was published in November.

The mark falls into international class 12, which covers boats, bicycles, golf carts and wheelchairs.

Jaguar took issue with the mark earlier in May, alleging that it would cause a likelihood of confusion and that it gives a false suggestion of a connection with the company.

The car manufacturer listed a number of its marks, which include an image of a jaguar leaping over the word ‘Jaguar’ in class 12.

Jaguar filed its opposition at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on May 8, and the case was instituted on Thursday, May 11.

“For over 75 years, opposer has owned and used the Jaguar leaper device in connection with motor vehicles, vehicle parts and accessories, and related automotive and non-automotive goods and services in the US and throughout the world,” said the filing.

It added that Puma’s mark would be recognised by the public as “uniquely and unmistakably” identifying or suggesting a connection to Jaguar.

