Subscribe
shutterstock_1253266885_monticello
19 February 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Jägermeister overcomes religious concerns to register stag TM

Jägermeister has succeeded in registering a Swiss trademark for its logo featuring a stag and a cross, after convincing the court that it would not offend the country’s Christian population.

The German spirit maker had looked to extend its trademark protection in the country to goods and services beyond its signature liquor products to other classes covering merchandise.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property refused the trademark application for certain classes, including cosmetics and entertainment services.

But the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) has now overturned that decision, ruling that the stag and cross symbol was unlikely to offend.

“We’ve been using this logo for decades,” a Jägermeister spokesperson told WIPR. The FAC ruled that the company had made sufficient use of the mark so that it would not been seen as a purely religious symbol.

The court approved Jägermeister’s trademark “in all classes that we applied for,” the spokesperson added.

The stag and cross logo is a reference to the legend of St Hubertus, the ‘Apostle of the Ardennes’, who is said to have converted to Christianity after seeing a stag with a crucifix between its antlers.

The stag logo is listed on the spirit maker's website as one of the ways consumers can ensure they are purchasing authentic, and not counterfeit, bottles of Jägermeister.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Neodron sues Apple, Amazon for keyboard patent infringements

Disruptors taking market share from leading innovators, says report

Taiwanese soldier jailed for ‘damaging’ country’s image with counterfeits

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
What’s in a name?: business-friendly trademark counselling in the startup scene
21 February 2020   In the fast-moving, tech-focused world of startups, choosing a trademark requires flexible thinking, as Jeffrey Greene and Salsa Ahmed of Cooley explain.
article
CJEU dismisses Jägermeister appeal in shot glass dispute
5 July 2018   The Court of Justice of the European Union rejected Mast-Jägermeister’s attempt to register a shot glass design today.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis