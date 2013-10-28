Subscribe
shutterstock-128414897-web
28 October 2013Trademarks

Jack Daniel's in trademark battle with start-up whiskey company

Renowned US whiskey producer Jack Daniel’s has filed a lawsuit against a Tennessee company claiming trademark and trade dress infringement.

The lawsuit, filed by Jack Daniels’s parent company Brown-Forman Corp, is in response to changes to the packaging and labeling of a new producer called Popcorn Sutton Distilling.

Like Jack Daniel’s, Popcorn Sutton originates from Tennessee, but unlike the older company, it produces white whiskey and is currently only available in four US states.

It is named after Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton, who committed suicide in 2009 ahead of a prison sentence for the illegal production of homemade whiskey, commonly referred to as moonshine.

The whiskey was originally sold in Mason jars, a common type of glass jar, but was remarketed in 2012 when it switched to a square-shaped bottle.

Jack Daniel’s, which was founded in 1886 and is marketed across the globe, claims the bottle’s new design causes confusion and infringes on its intellectual property.

The lawsuit, filed on October 18 at the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, says the Jack Daniel's packaging has been "a consistent commercial impression" for decades, and that it is part of "one of the oldest, longest-selling and most iconic consumer products."

It adds that marketing products in similar packaging is likely to cause purchasers and prospective purchasers of the product to “believe mistakenly” that it is a new Tennessee white whiskey product in the Jack Daniel's line.

According to Peter Berger, attorney at Levisohn Berger in New York, the case depends on the distinctiveness of Jack Daniels’s bottles.

“If the bottle design is reasonably distinctive then Popcorn Sutton is in for an expensive lawsuit,” Berger said.

“The packaging and label is clearly distinguishable but unless the bottle shape is fairly common, Popcorn Sutton will have to spend to defend.”

The complaint adds that the defendants’ “willful and deliberate” infringement has caused and will continue to cause irreparable harm.

Brown-Forman, which declined to comment on the case, is demanding Popcorn Sutton stop using its new bottle design and is calling for the destruction of all allegedly infringing promotional materials.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Jack Daniel’s wants alcohol TM shot down
28 March 2018   Jack Daniel’s wants a trademark application for the mark ‘Jack DeCicco’ shot down, according to an opposition filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide