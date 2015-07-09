Italian authorities seize more than one million counterfeits

Italian authorities have seized more than one million counterfeit products as part of a government clampdown, including 600,000 condoms that contained “harmful” chemicals.

According to a report by Guardia di Finanza, a government-runenforcement agency, authorities also seized products including jewellery, food supplements and medical devices. The seizures were made at Leonardo da Vinci airport in Rome.

Twenty Chinese nationals have been arrested following the seizure.

The counterfeit condoms were found to be “perfectly imitating” the Durex brand, according to Guardia di Finanza's report, on Tuesday, July 7. Weight-loss pill Via Pineapple was also among the products that were copied.

The condoms, according to the agency, were tested in laboratories and were found to be poorly manufactured and had been sterilised by chemicals that are "harmful to humans".

Also recovered were 500,000 counterfeit food supplements and 150,000 costume jewellery items.

The products were reportedly set to be sold via specialised websites and were produced in China, according to authorities.

Guardia di Finanza, or Financial Guard, is part of the government’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.