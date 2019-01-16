Subscribe
vivalapenler-istockphoto-com-alibaba-
16 January 2019Trademarks

IP infringement on Taobao falls, Alibaba report shows

Alibaba has announced success in its efforts to reduce IP infringement on its Taobao onlinemarket place, according to reports.

According to Singapore-based The Straits Times, more than one in every 10,000 orders on Taobao last year involved suspected fake goods. In its annual IP protection report last week, Alibaba said this was a success in its bid to reduce infringement on the Taobao platform.

Alibaba’s chief of platform governance, Zheng Junfang, told The Straits Times that Alibaba had increased its efforts to identify counterfeit goods.

“Sources of counterfeit goods were put under unprecedented pressure, and the space for counterfeiters was squeezed to a high degree last year,” Zheng said.

“It was the first time that all indicators in the fight against sales of counterfeits online showed a sharp decline,” Zheng added.

The conglomerate said IP rights complaints from brand owners fell by 32% last year when compared with the year before. It also claimed to have taken down 96% of goods suspected of infringing IP rights before any sales were made.

In 2016, Taobao was placed on the “Notorious Markets List”, a US government blacklist of online and physical marketplaces known to have facilitated “substantial piracy and counterfeiting”.

The e-commerce site remained on the list in 2018. Alibaba has since publicly increased its efforts against counterfeit goods and established an IP Research Institute in 2018.

According to The Straits Times, the Office of the US Trade Representative said Alibaba had taken positive steps to fight infringements, but a high volume of reportedly infringing products continue to be sold on Taobao.

In 2017, Alibaba launched an online platform called the IP Joint-Force System, which it said streamlined communications and collaboration to help improve IP enforcement online.

The company also sued two vendors who used Taobao to sell fake Swarovski watches.

Alibaba claimed that it was the first instance of an internet platform taking a counterfeiter to court in China.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis