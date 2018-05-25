Subscribe
istock-583798468markrubens
25 May 2018Trademarks

IP Australia introduces machine learning for TM examiners

IP Australia has implemented “cognitive computing tools” for its trademark examiners, claiming that no other IP office uses such technology.

The ‘Smart Assessment Toolkit’ will streamline trademark examination, according to a press release issued today, May 25, as the machine learning models will quickly identify potential issues and alert trademark examiners to them.

According to the release, the initial toolkit includes a ‘smart search’ function, which will “automatically compare new plain word trademark applications with earlier registered trademarks to produce a list of hits based on similarities of goods and services”.

The toolkit also includes ‘word analysis’, where a mark will be identified for any problematic terms including those that include potentially objectionable issues, and ‘ownership’, which will retrieve and analyse ownership information against other data including those at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Patricia Kelly, director general of IP Australia, said the toolkit is a “game-changer for trademark examiners”.

“We’re embracing advanced machine learning technology to provide leading-edge tools to our staff and improve our service to customers.

“This technology helps examiners focus on more complex and value-added tasks, allowing better use of our skilled staff and improved quality of administration,” she said.

WIPR interviewed Kelly for the official Daily News at the International Trademark Association’s Annual Meeting in Seattle, from May 19 to 23. She spoke to us about a range of trademark issues, including enforcing against counterfeits in Australia.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Philips patent upheld in SEP clash with HTC

Samsung told to pay Apple $539m for patent infringement

Tinder’s parent company hit with patent claim

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Advertisement feature: Solving the searching?
27 November 2019   Octimine is a patent search system that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to conduct sophisticated patent searches. Dennemeyer explains how it works.
Trademarks
Australian IP office launches AI ‘app store’
27 September 2019   IP Australia yesterday, September 26, launched an online platform which will provide global access to “cutting edge” artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.
Patents
IP Australia publishes 100-year IP dataset
13 August 2020   IP Australia has unveiled 100 years worth of data on IP rights applications, in what it says is the office’s “most significant” update to its dataset to date.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis