Subscribe
rawpixel-com-shutterstock-com-16
22 May 2016Trademarks

INTA 2016: CEO and president set the tone for the year ahead

Challenges for the year ahead and beyond include harmonising registration procedures and tackling counterfeiting, the chief executive of the International Trademark Association (INTA) has said, revealing some stark figures in the process.

Speaking during the INTA annual meeting’s opening ceremony, Etienne Sanz de Acedo revealed some of the organisation’s achievements over the last 12 months and its challenges still to come.

Addressing a packed arena housing some of what was confirmed as a record breaking 10,000 registrants, de Acedo revealed some more firsts for INTA in 2016.

The list included a meeting held in Panama and another in Alicante that welcomed hundreds of first time attendees. Later this year, INTA will head to the African continent for the first time in 20 years, de Acedo added.

After noting these achievements, he began speaking about some of the challenges for the year ahead.

One major challenge, he said, was to address attitudes and approaches to counterfeiting.

To do this, INTA is compiling a report outlining how counterfeiting affects the GDP in five North, South and Central American countries: Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

De Acedo revealed that the total value of counterfeit products worldwide in 2013 was $461 billion. “This figure is the same as the entire GDP of Austria or Thailand,” he added.

Another challenge is addressing the “strong anti-IP sentiment” in some areas.

“I’m sure many of us feel that consumers, wider society, the media and law makers do not understand the benefit of a strong IP profession,” he added.

In what was an interactive opening session, videos of local children were displayed on the big screen throughout.

After amusing introductions for de Acedo in which his name was mispronounced several times, the children then spoke about what a brand means to them and how to define a brand.

“Stylish products” and “something that offers a service” were some of the ideas put forward as well as the more simple definition of “a company that makes products”.

INTA’s 2016 president Ronald van Tuijl was then introduced by the children, again with some interesting pronunciations of his name.

Van Tuijl entered to music by US singer Taylor Swift, someone who he described as a great example of a figure who had become “a personal brand” and had made a reputation for herself beyond her talents as a singer.

“Everyone has a personal brand,” he added. “It’s the way you walk and talk and in every message you communicate.” In a tip to brand owners he added that “uniqueness is relevance”.

The INTA annual meeting runs until May 25.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
INTA 2016: Monday roundup
23 May 2016   All of the most important stories from Monday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide