Subscribe
rvlsoft-shutterstock-com-instagram-
24 November 2016Trademarks

Instagram files trademark opposition against Microsoft

Social networking company Instagram has opposed a trademark filed by Microsoft for the term ‘Actiongram’.

Microsoft filed its trademark application at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in June last year.

The mark covers class 9 and cites products including “computer software for virtual reality visualisation, manipulation, immersion and integration of audio, video, text, binary, still images, graphics and multimedia files”.

The USPTO published the mark for opposition in May this year.

Instagram filed a notice of opposition on November 11, when it said that if Microsoft’s mark is approved then its ‘Instagram’ mark will be damaged.

The social media site argued that since 2010 it has continuously used the trademark ‘Instagram’ in interstate commerce in the US.

Instagram added that it has owned marks at the USPTO since 2012. Its marks cover downloadable computer software for modifying images, telecommunications services, and network and dating services.

Additionally, the social media business said that its ‘Instagram’ marks are “highly distinctive” and that Microsoft’s ‘Actiongram’ mark “creates a similar commercial impression” to its marks.

It also said that Microsoft’s mark is “deceptively similar”, and could cause confusion or deceive the public over the origin of the mark.

Instagram added that the registration of Microsoft’s mark “will lead the public to conclude, incorrectly, that applicant is or has been affiliated or connected with Instagram”.

Further, the ‘Actiongram’ mark is likely to cause “dilution of the distinctive quality” of the ‘Instagram’ mark and could harm Instagram’s reputation.

Microsoft was founded in 1975 and Instagram in 2010.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Voicemail app hits Instagram with TM non-infringement suit
24 September 2018   US-based voicemail app Kirusa has claimed that its ‘Instavoice’ trademark does not infringe the rights of social media platform Instagram.
Trademarks
Instagram defends Reels TM against proposed injunction
24 November 2020   Instagram and its parent company Facebook have hit back at a trademark suit filed by the owner of a cable television network, Reelz.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide