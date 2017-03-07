India implements new trademark rules

The Indian government implemented new trademark rules in the country yesterday.

India’s Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion published the new rules, called “Trade Mark Rules, 2017”, which include an increase in the fee for trademark applications.

A physical filing will now cost Rs10,000 ($149) and an e-filing Rs9,000. Physical filings had previously cost Rs4,000.

Under the new rules, the number of forms for processes such as filing, registration and opposition has been reduced from 74 to eight in order to simplify the processes.

To further expedite the registration process, applicants must now submit an email address so that they can be contacted by the office.

In November 2015, draft rules were published. The rules included several amendments to existing provisions.

The draft’s aim was to replace certain rules in the Trade Mark Rules 2002, with the government saying it would exercise its powers under section 157 of the Trade Marks Act 1999 to make new rules.

The expedited opposition process fee has also been increased, from Rs20,000 to Rs40,000 for applicants that are not start-ups, small enterprises or individuals.

The new rules can be viewed in full here.

