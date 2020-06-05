Subscribe
kapi-ng
5 June 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

In-N-Out wins injunction against Australian imitator

US burger chain  In-N-Out today, June 5 secured an injunction at the  Federal Court of Australia against two local businessmen who infringed its trademarks.

Locals Benjamin Kagan and Andrew Saliba, “inspired by the popularity and success” of In-N-Out, deliberately tried to mislead consumers with the name of their business, concluded Justice Anna Katzman.

Katzmann had previously rejected an application by the two to stay an injunction pending an appeal which they said had a “reasonable chance of success”.

But the judge noted that the pair had continued their infringing activity since her original verdict, declaring “this unlawful conduct has gone on long enough .. the game really is finally up”.

Katzmann has now finalised the terms of the injunction in favour of In-N-Out. It includes ancillary orders requiring Kagan and Saliba to remove all Down-N-Out branding from their website and social media pages, including the URLs.

The duo had argued that the ancillary orders were “redundant”, but Katzmann disagreed: “Having regard to their past conduct, however, there is reason to think that, without them, the respondents might not take such steps.”

Saliba also provided an itemised list to the court detailing costs of up to A$61,000 ($42,405) should they be required to comply with the injunction before an appeal was heard.

But Katzmann said these figures were “inflated, in some cases considerably so”. Saliba had quoted up to A$10,000 to create new logos for the company’s social media accounts, but the judge noted that they had not produced any invoices from their graphic designer.

“There being no evidence that these invoices have been lost or destroyed, I infer that the respondents’ failure to rely on them means that the invoices would not assist their application,” the judge wrote.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Judge rejects Man Utd's 'Football Manager' fan site claims

Fed Circuit sides with PTAB on Huawei patent ruling

In-N-Out wins injunction against Australian imitator

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Supermac’s prevails over London cocktail bar in TM dispute
30 March 2020   A new sub-plot in the McDonald’s and Supermac’s trademark saga could see the fate of a central London cocktail bar’s mark rest on the outcome of the fast-food giant’s dispute with the Irish restaurant chain.
Trademarks
Supermac’s win eats further into McDonald’s TMs
7 August 2019   McDonald’s monopoly over the ‘Mc’ trademark for food and drink has been reduced, with the EU Intellectual Property Office handing a partial victory to Irish fast-food chain Supermac’s.
Patents
Australian court revokes Caffitaly coffee capsule patents
22 June 2020   The Federal Court of Australia has revoked claims in patents covering coffee capsules in a dispute between two companies.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis