Hooters seeks trademark judgment

Restaurant chain Hooters has sought a declaratory judgment that it does not infringe three trademarks belonging to a rival restaurant.

In court documents filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Tuesday (April 7), Hooters asked the court to rule that it does not infringe three trademarks held by chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s.

Hooters has also requested that the trademarks, which were all registered in the US, are invalidated on the grounds that they are too descriptive.

Two of the trademarks at the centre of the dispute, ‘Always Fresh, Never Frozen.’, and ‘Always Fresh, Never Ever Frozen’ were registered by Raising Cane’s in 2007.

The third trademark, for the term ‘Always Fresh, Never Frozen’ (without a full stop), was acquired by Raising Cane’s from another chicken restaurant called Slim Chickens.

Hooters’s request follows claims by Raising Cane’s that it infringed the trademarks by using the phrase ‘Always Fresh, Never Frozen’ on its menus to describe its chicken dishes.

In September 2013, Raising Cane’s told Hooters that the use of the phrase would cause a “likelihood of confusion” between the two companies.

But, in its declaratory judgment request, Hooters said it uses the descriptions to notify customers that its chicken wings are fresh and not frozen.

“Hooters does not use the descriptive term as a brand name for its wings,” the company added.

Hooters also claimed that “no reasonable consumer” would be confused with another restaurant chain if it saw the words on menus that were draped in Hooters’s “signature orange background with its distinctive trademarks and logos”.

Shortly after Raising Cane’s first told Hooters that the phrase would cause confusion between the brands Hooters stopped using the phrase on its material.

But in a letter sent in May last year, Raising Cane’s said it “reserved the right to take action in future”.

Hooters then started using the phrase again and asked Raising Cane’s not to initiate any litigation.

According to the court document, Raising Cane’s did not respond to Hooters’s request.

Neither Hooters nor Raising Cane's responded to a request for comment.