Subscribe
onfilm
25 June 2018Trademarks

Hard Rock Café files motion to dismiss its own TM case

US-based Hard Rock Café has filed a motion to dismiss a trademark infringement claim it had launched against hotel reservation site RockStar Hotels.

The restaurant chain filed the motion on Friday, June 22 at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, after the court dismissed the company’s request for a preliminary injunction.

Hard Rock Café  sued RockStar Hotels (pdf) in October 2017, taking issue with the defendant’s use of the name ‘RockStar’.

Hard Rock Café owns several trademarks, including the word marks ‘Hard Rock Café’ and ‘Hard Rock Hotel’.

On Thursday, June 21, RockStar Hotels said that the court had rejected Hard Rock Café’s claims. According to RockStar Hotels, the court noted that ‘rock star’ has more than one meaning in the English language and that the services offered by the trademarks are sufficiently different to avoid confusion.

RockStar Hotels’ trademark for its name covers goods and services related to marketing services for hotels and making hotel reservations for others.

According to the motion, Hard Rock Café and RockStar Hotels conducted mediation in May 2018 and have been engaged in settlement negotiations. The parties and mediator set a deadline of July 1 to continue negotiating with the assistance of a mediator.

Robert Santucci, president of RockStar Hotels, said that the court’s judgment represents a “great victory for the independent entrepreneur”.

He continued: “We have a notably distinct offering aimed at discerning travellers, and we are very appreciative of the court’s decisive recognition that in no way do we infringe on the Hard Rock Café’s identity or offerings.”

Laura Chapman, partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and RockStar’s legal counsel, added: “The court has clearly reached the right result in rejecting Hard Rock Café’s request for a preliminary injunction and finding that Hard Rock Café  is unlikely to prevail at trial."

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Reaction to WesternGeco: significant yet disappointing

SCOTUS: Patent owners can recover lost profits for overseas infringement

Comcast sued for infringing language-selection technology

LTE patent pool expanded to include 5G-supporting tech

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Brian Duffy’s estate sues Hard Rock Cafe over David Bowie image
1 September 2017   The estate of late photographer Brian Duffy is suing Hard Rock Cafe for copyright infringement for using a photograph of British singer David Bowie, who died last year, without permission.
Trademarks
Hard Rock Café targets Soft Rock Café in trademark claim
19 August 2014   Multinational restaurant chain Hard Rock Café has said it has not ruled out legal action following a string of threats against a UK-based café.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown