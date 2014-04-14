Subscribe
shutterstock-171784460-web
Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
15 April 2014Trademarks

Former footballer sues Nike over use of nickname

A former professional American football player has sued Nike claiming it infringed a trademark he owns for his nickname.

Shawne Merriman, a former player for the San Diego Chargers, claims the sportswear company has infringed a trademark he owns for the term ‘Lights Out’.

Merriman got the nickname from his alleged strength which he allegedly used to knock opposing players out during his heyday in the National Football League.

According to the lawsuit, Nike and Merriman unsuccessfully tried to launch a Lights Out branded clothing line between 2006 and 2007 but Nike went on to use the name anyway.

In a statement, issued after filing the court case, Merriman said he had had the nickname since high school and “made things official” by securing rights to a trademark in 2007.

“I have been using [the trademark] ever since,” he said, adding: “I am suing Nike as a last resort, not only to protect my brand, but to protect other athletes who are trying to develop a brand after their professional career, like myself.”

Before the lawsuit was filed, it was announced that Merriman had signed a contract with professional wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

It is not known whether the litigation is related to Merriman’s hopes of using the term during his time with the WWE.

The lawsuit, brought by Merriman’s company Lights Out Holdings LLC, was filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of California on April 14.

Merriman is demanding an injunction against Nike as well as damages.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Nike ad campaign infringes 'LNDR' trademark, says UK court
27 July 2018   A clothing brand has been successful in preventing Nike from using the term ‘LDNR’ in its ‘Nothing beats a LDNR’ advertising campaign, based on an earlier trademark.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide