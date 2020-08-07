Subscribe
shutterstock_1097594225_mazur-travel
7 August 2020TrademarksMohini V and Aarti Aggarwal

Financial compensation: the winding road to end backlog?

Damages under common law are a form of financial compensation which measures the harm caused to another in monetary terms, and are awarded to a suffering party due to a breach of duty, losses suffered, or injury caused on account of actionable wrongs.

Another form of financial compensation often meted out in suits is that of costs, ie, awarding expenses incurred in bringing a lawsuit such as cost of litigation, court fees, and attorneys’ fees.

Historically, in the context of IP suits in India, a sentiment of nominal costs and damages or no costs and damages at all pervaded legal jurisprudence. Decisions in Time Incorporated v Lokesh Srivastava (2005, now overruled), Microsoft Corporation v K. Mayuri & Ors (2007) and Hindustan Unilever v Reckitt Benckiser India (2008) greatly stirred the discourse around damages and were early bellwethers of a changing approach.

However, none of these cases was able to succinctly establish ground rules that could be followed uniformly across myriad cases, and nor did they entail large sums of damages being awarded.

Change has become much more palpable following the advent of the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act, 2015 (the act) and subsequent amendments in 2018.

Courts are now empowered to impose costs on parties found guilty of mala fide practices, even if the same have not been quantified by parties to a suit. Introduction of the act has led to increasing instances of grant of damages, including unprecedented amounts in deserving cases.

Costs at interim stage worth millions

In an important suit for design law in India, the High Court of Delhi while adjudicating interim injunction applications came down heavily on the plaintiff for obtaining injunction orders against several shoe manufacturers in India.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Microsoft facing Indian ‘Azure’ trademark litigation
20 May 2020   Data analytics service provider Azure Knowledge is suing Microsoft in India for trademark infringement.
Copyright
Puma wins shoe injunction at Delhi court
23 January 2020   German sportswear company Puma has won an injunction at the Delhi High Court against an Indian brand it accused of copying the design of its RSX-3D shoe.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges