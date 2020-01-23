Puma wins shoe injunction at Delhi court

German sportswear company Puma has won an injunction at the Delhi High Court against an Indian brand it accused of copying the design of its RSX-3D shoe.

In the decision, issued earlier this month, the High Court barred Delhi-based Campus Activewear from manufacturing or selling any shoes under its “Discovery” range.

According to court documents, Campus “conceded” that it was looking to reach a settlement following Puma’s complaint.

Campus agreed to enter into a mediation process at the High Court, with the two parties set to report back to the court on May 6.

The High Court injunction also barred Campus from producing “any other goods under the [Puma’s] unique trade dress, get up, layout and placement of distinctive features placed on RSX 3D series shoes”.

“We will continue to take action and enforce our global IP rights wherever there is a case of copyright infringement,” a Puma spokesperson told Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

The German company recently suffered a defeat at the EU General Court, after it failed to register a trademark for alcohol drinks.

Registration of the mark for ‘MG Puma’ covering alcoholic beverages in classes 32 and 32, was blocked on the grounds that it was confusingly similar to the ‘GINMG’ mark owned by a Spanish distiller.

