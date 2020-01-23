Subscribe
shutterstock_279138455_tanuha2001
23 January 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Puma wins shoe injunction at Delhi court

German sportswear company Puma has won an injunction at the Delhi High Court against an Indian brand it accused of copying the design of its RSX-3D shoe.

In the decision, issued earlier this month, the High Court barred Delhi-based Campus Activewear from manufacturing or selling any shoes under its “Discovery” range.

According to court documents, Campus “conceded” that it was looking to reach a settlement following Puma’s complaint.

Campus agreed to enter into a mediation process at the High Court, with the two parties set to report back to the court on May 6.

The High Court injunction also barred Campus from producing “any other goods under the [Puma’s] unique trade dress, get up, layout and placement of distinctive features placed on RSX 3D series shoes”.

“We will continue to take action and enforce our global IP rights wherever there is a case of copyright infringement,” a Puma spokesperson told Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

The German company recently suffered a defeat at the EU General Court, after it failed to register a trademark for alcohol drinks.

Registration of the mark for ‘MG Puma’ covering alcoholic beverages in classes 32 and 32, was blocked on the grounds that it was confusingly similar to the ‘GINMG’ mark owned by a Spanish distiller.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Sony strikes down ‘Lord of War’ trademark at UKIPO

Warner Bros sues over paranormal tapes

Brands’ concern over post-Brexit protection revealed in report

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Financial compensation: the winding road to end backlog?
7 August 2020   Traditionally, damages awards in India have been few and far between. But, as pending litigation continues to stack up, courts in India are beginning to respond and award damages across the board. Mohini V and Aarti Aggarwal of Remfry & Sagar report.
Trademarks
General Court rejects Puma beer TM appeal
3 October 2019   Puma has suffered a defeat at the EU General Court after the German sportswear manufacturer’s attempt to register a trademark for alcoholic drinks was dismissed.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden