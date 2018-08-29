Subscribe
000-istock-476013560-zhz_akey
29 August 2018Trademarks

Fed Circuit rules on yin-yang trademark appeal

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld the cancellation of a trademark for green tea on the grounds that it is likely to be confused with an earlier-registered mark for ‘Tai Chi’.

Circuit Judge Evan Wallach delivered the court’s decision on Monday, August 27.

Diamond Hong, an importer of Asian food and drink, owns the ‘Tai Chi’ mark in international classes 5 and 30 for teas and food supplements. The black and white figurative mark was registered in 2001, and features a large yin-yang symbol with the words ‘Tai Chi’ around it.

The alcohol importer petitioned the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) for cancellation of ‘Wu Dang Tai Chi Green Tea’, a figurative trademark owned by an individual called Zheng Cai, doing business as Tai Chi Green Tea.

Cai’s mark also covers teas, in international class 30.

The green and white mark was registered in 2012 and features the words ‘Wu Dang Tai Chi Green Tea’ around a large yin-yang symbol.

In February, the TTAB cancelled Cai’s mark on the grounds that it is likely to be confused with the earlier-registered ‘Tai Chi’ mark.

On appeal, Cai argued that the TTAB improperly excluded his evidence.

In response, the TTAB said it considered the arguments presented in Cai’s main brief but not the factual assertions, as these were not considered evidence under the relevant guidelines.

The TTAB said it did not consider Cai’s subsequent reply brief because the TTAB’s Manual of Procedure does not provide for such filings.

The board said it therefore came to the conclusion that Cai “introduced no evidence”.

At the Federal Circuit, Wallach said that the TTAB’s evidential determinations were “clearly in line” with the language of the manual, which says “that a party in the position of a defendant” is not permitted to file a reply brief.

Diamond Hong instigated the cancellation proceedings, so Cai was in the position of the defendant, he explained.

The Federal Circuit also confirmed that certain assertions in Cai’s brief, such as “our green tea is so unique in the US market that no any [sic] other green tea is comparable to ours”, do not count as evidence.

Wallach held that the TTAB did not abuse its discretion in determining that Cai submitted no evidence.

In addition, the Federal Circuit said that the TTAB did not err in finding that a likelihood of confusion exists between Cai’s mark and Diamond Hong’s earlier-registered mark.

The marks “both invoke a large yin-yang symbol and prominently display the term Tai Chi”, the court said.

Wallach said that the TTAB correctly determined that the goods covered by the marks are similar, and noted that they reach the same customers through similar trade channels.

He said that Cai’s arguments are “unpersuasive”, and affirmed the TTAB’s decision.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Mahindra seeks to block Fiat’s ITC Jeep complaint

Huawei to pay PanOptis $10.5m for patent infringement

China vows to adopt ‘stringent’ IP system during WIPO meeting

Honigman adds IP partners from Kirkland and Harness

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown