Subscribe
shutterstock_507847972_tony_baggett
10 July 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Fashion brand Next’s TM opposition fails

British multinational clothing retailer Next Retail, which operates the “ Next” brand, has failed in its bid to block a rival fashion trademark at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

YS Garments filed a trademark application for “ Next Level” in class 25, covering clothing, footwear, and headgear, in September 2017.

Next Retail opposed the mark, arguing that consumers were likely to mistake “Next Level” for an offshoot of its own brand.

Although the IPO agreed that “Next” was a well-established fashion brand and enjoyed a high level of distinctiveness through use, it did not find any likelihood of confusion between the marks among consumers.

Despite the similarity between the marks, the IPO found, the word ‘level’ was “unlikely to be overlooked, misrecalled or misremembered”.

Next Retail argued, however, that there was a likelihood of indirect confusion as consumers may think that “Next Level” was a derivative of its own brand, akin to its “Next Signature” product line.

The IPO rejected the comparison, remarking that “signature” was a well-known term used by fashion designers and was easily understood by consumers as describing a brand’s signature range.

Next Retail also argued that consumers would perceive “Next Level” as describing its own brand’s superior quality to its competitors. According to the IPO, this argument required “too great a level of mental arithmetic” in order to be credible.

The British multinational had also cited its successful opposition to the “Next Level” mark at the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This decision, however, did not factor in the IPO’s ruling.

The IPO awarded costs of £2,000 ($2,498) to YS Garments.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

European Commission fines Hello Kitty owner €6.2m

Malaysia permits sound, colour and shape marks

Huawei granted most patents in China in first half of 2019

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis