27 November 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

EUIPO sides with Vogue publishers in TM dispute

The EU Intellectual Property Office ( EUIPO) Board of Appeal has sided with the publisher of Vogue magazine in a trademark cancellation appeal.

In a decision, published November 21, the EUIPO said that because Enovation Brands had not brought forward any precise argument against an earlier decision, the Board of Appeal will not re-examine it.

In 2006, Enovation Brands registered the trademark ‘Voga’ in class 33 for alcoholic beverages.

Advance Magazine Publishers, which publishes Vogue, filed a request for a declaration of invalidity based on its earlier trademark ‘Vogue’, which is registered in class 43 for goods and services including restaurant and nightclub services.

In February 2019, the Cancellation Division upheld the invalidity request. While it found that the goods covered by both Enovation Bands’ trademark and Advance Magazine Publishers’ mark are similar to a low degree, the services they cover are complementary and could come from the same undertaking.

Additionally, it said both trademarks share the first three letters, ‘Vog’, and the earlier trademark, ‘Vogue’, has acquired a degree of inherent distinctiveness.

Enovation Brands appealed the decision. It said Advance Magazine Publishers’ had known about its trademark since 2006, but failed to take any action until 2017. It also submitted evidence of the ‘Voga’ trademark appearing in magazines for advertising wine.

But, Advanced Magazine Publishers said Enovation Brands “consistently fails” to explain the commercial intentions behind its ‘Voga’ trademark, and deliberately sets out to “take advantage” of its famous publication, Vogue.

In its decision, the EU Intellectual Property Office said the appeal was not well-founded.

It said the scope of examination of the appeal ex­tends to the only ground raised by the proprietor.

Enovation Brands has “even stated not to challenge the similarity” between its trademark and the ‘Vogue’ trademark, the EUIPO said.

Today's top stories:

US-UK trade leak: US seeks changes to patents and GIs

EU accedes to WIPO GI treaty

Versace sues fast-fashion label over Jennifer Lopez dress

Trademarks
Vogue swipes at jewellery retailer in trademark row
29 June 2017   The publisher of Vogue fashion magazine has taken on a Taiwan-based jewellery seller in a trademark infringement lawsuit.
Trademarks
EUIPO triumphs in trademark battle at EU General Court
16 October 2020   The European Union Intellectual Property Office has won a trademark case, after the EU General Court upheld its decision to reject an appeal against the registration of a mark by a French clothing company yesterday, October 15.
Trademarks
EUIPO decision overturned in bad faith TM case at EU court
2 November 2020   The European Intellectual Property Office suffered a loss on Wednesday, 28 October, at the EU General Court, which ruled that it had erred in upholding a trademark registered by a German venture capital fund.


Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

