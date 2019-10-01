Subscribe
shutterstock_1042048921_dawid_s_swierczek
1 October 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Energizer accuses Duracell of false advertising

The maker of Energizer batteries has accused Duracell of making false claims in the advertising of its AA and AA “Optimum” batteries.

The complaint, filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York yesterday, Monday 30, alleged that Duracell dupes consumers by implying that its batteries are more powerful and last longer than competing batteries.

Specifically, it said Duracell leads customers to believe that its batteries offer “extra life” and “extra power” than all other batteries “when they are not—and Duracell knows they are not”.

Energizer said “only those rare consumers willing to meticulously parse Duracell’s miniscule and ambiguous disclaimers” would be able to distinguish Duracell’s” actual, more limited claim”.

It said the real claim is that Duracell’s Optimum batteries are more powerful and longer lasting than Duracell’s own coppertop batteries.

“These paltry and sporadic benefits are not the stuff great ads are made of and, indeed, barely seem worth touting at all,” Energizer added.

In its filing, Energizer asked the court for damages for false advertising and an injunction against future advertising.

The lawsuit is not the first Duracell has faced over its Optimum batteries, which were launched in July.

In August, vaping company What A Smoke accused Duracell of infringing its trademark rights in ‘Optimum’ with respect to batteries, battery chargers, liquids and other products associated with electronic cigarettes.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

TSMC counter-sues GlobalFoundries after ITC investigation

Stan Lee’s daughter sues over ‘fraudulent’ IP deal

South Africa suspends patent and design fees increase

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Duracell sues discount chain over grey market batteries
21 July 2017   Battery producer Duracell has sued Ocean State Job Lot, a chain of discount stores, over the sale of grey market Duracell batteries.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown