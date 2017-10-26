Subscribe
vesilvio-istockphoto-com-disney-
26 October 2017Trademarks

Disney and Pixar mull opposition to SanDisk trademark

Entertainment companies Disney and Pixar appear to be investigating whether to oppose a trademark filed by SanDisk, a manufacturer of data storage solutions.

SanDisk filed an application to register ‘ Pixtor’ as a trademark in the US in March this year.

It covers international class 9, which includes computer disk drives, memory cards and other data storage devices.

The time period for filing a notice of opposition was set to expire on September 21, but one day before, Disney and Pixar filed a request to extend the time.

That request was granted the same day by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Then, on October 19, the court granted a further extension until December 20 after Disney and Pixar requested additional time to investigate the claim and confer with counsel.

Disney and Pixar found themselves at the centre of a copyright complaint earlier this year, when a child development expert accused the companies of copying the central concept and characters in the 2015 animation film “Inside Out”.

Denise Daniels amended her complaint in September at the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleging that her idea for a children’s TV programme called “The Moodsters” was copied by the entertainment companies.

Disney was also accused of copyright infringement by a US screenwriter centring on the film “Zooptia” in March. The suit argued that Disney had infringed Goldman’s copyright.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Child development expert amends suit against Disney and Pixar
22 September 2017   A child development expert has amended her copyright complaint against entertainment companies Disney and Pixar over the 2015 animation film “Inside Out”.
Trademarks
Disney takes issue with Winnie the Pooh quote mark
22 December 2017   “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
Patents
Marvel suits up to win back comic book characters
27 September 2021   Marvel has launched a slew of countersuits against a consortium of ex-Marvel writers and artists to win back copyrights to some of its most recognisable characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and Thor.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown