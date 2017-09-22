Subscribe
istock-458568407_filadendron
22 September 2017Copyright

Child development expert amends suit against Disney and Pixar

A child development expert has amended her copyright complaint against entertainment companies Disney and Pixar over the 2015 animation film “Inside Out”.

Filed on Wednesday, September 20, at the US District Court for the Central District of California, the amended complaint alleged that Disney and Pixar had misappropriated the central concept and characters behind the movie.

Child development expert Denise Daniels alleged that her idea for a children’s TV programme called “The Moodsters” was copied by the entertainment companies.

The Moodsters live “deep down inside every child” and feature five main characters, each representing a single emotion: happiness (yellow), sadness (blue), anger (red), fear (green), and love (pink).

Daniels, through Moodsters Company, registered the pilot episode of “The Moodsters” with the US Copyright Office in July 2007.

“But Disney×Pixar was not the first to conceive of the idea of anthropomorphised, colour-coded characters inside a child each of which represents a single emotion, as depicted in ‘Inside Out’,” said the suit.

According to the claim, between 2005 and 2009, Daniels and her team held several discussions with Disney executives about developing an animated series focused on emotional intelligence in children.

Daniels, who has previously worked with children affected by natural disasters and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, also claimed that she explained the characters, curriculum and concept underlying “The Moodsters” to Pete Doctor, the director of “Inside Out”.

“Pixar began work on ‘Inside Out’ in 2010, the year following Daniels’ last discussions with the studios,” the suit said.

Daniels claimed that the companies have never before anthropomorphised emotions as an ensemble of characters in any of their major motion pictures.

Ronald Schutz, partner at Robins Kaplan and lead trial counsel for Daniels, said: “Based on her decades of work with children, Daniels created an original, accessible and powerful way to tell a story about emotional intelligence through the use of five colour coded characters each representing a different emotion.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Disney and Pixar mull opposition to SanDisk trademark
26 October 2017   Entertainment companies Disney and Pixar appear to be investigating whether to oppose a trademark filed by SanDisk, a manufacturer of data storage solutions.
Copyright
‘Inside Out’ copyright case rumbles on with opposition against Disney
2 January 2018   A child development expert has opposed an attempt by Disney and Pixar to have a court dismiss a copyright case that she filed against the companies.
Copyright
US court dismisses ‘Inside Out’ copyright allegations against Disney
1 February 2018   Copyright infringement claims brought against Disney and Pixar in relation to animated film “Inside Out” have been dismissed with leave to amend.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones