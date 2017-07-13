Subscribe
101cats
13 July 2017Trademarks

Dirty laundry aired in public as trademark suit filed

Two US clothing companies are going head to head in a battle over laundry-related trademarks.

Revise Clothing, of New Jersey, is worried it will be sued by New York-based Cels Enterprises for using the trademark ‘Hippie Laundry’ to sell boots, footwear, sandals, shoes and sneakers in class 25.

Cels owns trademarks for ‘Chinese Laundry’ and ‘Dirty Laundry’, covering shoes and footwear respectively, and claims that Revise’s use of ‘Hippy Laundry’ would infringe those marks.

As a result, Revise filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, July 11 seeking a declaration of trademark non-infringement and that no trademark dilution or tarnishment exists.

In the filing, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Revise said it is in “reasonable apprehension of an immediate and imminent lawsuit” by Cels and that such a lawsuit would cause monetary loss, loss of goodwill and “incalculable damage” to its relationship with one of its customers, Bon Ton Stores.

Revise already owns a mark in class 25 for ‘Hippie Laundry’, which covers jackets, shirts, skirts and other apparel for women and girls, but sought to expand by filing an intent-to-use application for boots, footwear, sandals, shoes and sneakers in the same class.

According to the suit, Cels contacted Revise in May after learning of the new application, and demanded that Revise withdraw its application and not use the mark on shoes.

However, Revise said it doesn’t believe any infringement exists, partly because ‘Chinese Laundry’ and ‘Dirty Laundry’ are “relatively weak” marks, given the widespread use of ‘Laundry’ marks in the apparel industry, “many of which include footwear”.

The clothing company also claimed that ‘Hippie Laundry’ is phonetically and visually different from the other trademarks and gives a “completely different commercial impression”.

Revise filed the action under the Lanham Act and common law, seeking injunctive and declaratory relief. It wants a preliminary and permanent injunction to stop Cels from engaging in “any act or omission intended to interfere with the importation and sale of Hippie Laundry shoes”.

The company, whose wholesales under the ‘Hippie Laundry’ mark have exceeded $10 million, also wants costs, expenses and attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Monkey business in court over ‘selfie’ photograph dispute

Federal Circuit backs Apple, Samsung and Google over anti-piracy software

Burberry seeks damages from counterfeiting network

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown