Subscribe
2020-08-20
20 August 2020TrademarksMuireann Bolger

David Bowie shoes don’t infringe estate’s TMs, says art magazine

Images of  David Bowie used on footwear doesn’t infringe trademarks owned by the musician’s estate, a company has claimed in a lawsuit.

In the suit filed at the  US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, August 18, “ As If Magazine” (AIM) argued that its shoe line featured images owned by music photographer,  Mick Rock.

The filing further stated that the shoe line does not include the names of  Bowie or his Ziggy Stardust character, and that Bowie’s rights of publicity do not extend beyond his death in 2016.

Mick Rock collaborated with the art magazine to create and market a limited edition shoeline “ Mick Rock Kicks” using some of his iconic photographs of David Bowie, and displaying them on sneakers as wearable works of art.

According to the suit, the shoe line was based on three photographs “taken – and, on information and belief, owned – by Mick Rock”.

After the magazine publicised the launch of the shoe line,  Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company (JTEC), which claims ownership of David Bowie-related trademarks in the US and internationally, sent AIM a cease-and-desist letter on July 31. The company claimed that this line of artistic footwear infringed on its trademarks, and that AIM infringed unspecified “extensions of [Bowie’s] persona and image”.

In response, AIM claimed that it assured JTEC that the “David Bowie” name did not appear in any way on the shoes or their packaging, and that any references to Bowie or his songs would be removed from any advertising and promotional materials.

AIM also advised JTEC that a prominent disclaimer would be added to the website page where consumers could order the shoes, stating that the products were not endorsed by the estate of David Bowie or any of its affiliates, including JTEC.

However, JTEC remained unsatisfied by AIM’s marketing changes and continued to demand a halt to all marketing and sales of the shoes, along with a related book of Mick Rock’s photographs, which includes shots of Bowie. JTEC has alleged that, as a result of AIM’s actions, consumers are likely to be confused into believing that the products “are endorsed by or affiliated with Mr Bowie or the Bowie Estate”.

The company has asserted that AIM is engaging in acts of trademark infringement and unfair competition, and has threatened legal action against AIM if the works continue to be sold. AIM is seeking a declaration that it is not infringing JTEC’s alleged trademark rights so that it will be free to collaborate with Mick Rock “to use his own photographs in the limited edition of shoes and the accompanying book of styled photographs”.

AIM has also held that “there is no valid basis for JTEC’s continued objections” and that its demands “would have a profound financial impact” on the company.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Brian Duffy’s estate sues Hard Rock Cafe over David Bowie image
1 September 2017   The estate of late photographer Brian Duffy is suing Hard Rock Cafe for copyright infringement for using a photograph of British singer David Bowie, who died last year, without permission.
Copyright
Copyright dispute over David Bowie image ends
21 November 2017   A copyright dispute between the estate of late photographer Brian Duffy and Hard Rock Café over an image of British singer David Bowie, who died in 2016, has been discontinued.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown