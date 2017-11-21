Subscribe
istock-508058764
21 November 2017Copyright

Copyright dispute over David Bowie image ends

A copyright dispute between the estate of late photographer Brian Duffy and Hard Rock Café over an image of British singer David Bowie, who died in 2016, has been discontinued.

US District Judge William Pauley signed the order on Thursday, November 16, stating that the action is discontinued without costs to any party, after it was reported to the court that this action “has been, or will be, settled”.

As reported by WIPR, the complaint against Hard Rock Café related to an image Duffy took of the singer which was placed on the front cover of Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane” album, released in 1973.

The complaint was filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in September.

The photograph is registered under number VA 1-428-937.

Hard Rock Café allegedly placed the photograph in the front entrance and guest rooms of its  hotel in Palm Springs, California.

Duffy’s estate requested that either Hard Rock pay the profits or gains brought about by the infringement, or statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringement.

The case was discontinued by Pauley, but can be re-opened if filed within 30 days.

“Further, if the parties wish for this court to retain jurisdiction for the purposes of enforcing any settlement, they must submit the settlement agreement to this court within the same 30-day period,” Pauley added.

Hard Rock Café is no stranger to IP settlements in the Southern District of New York, having previously resolved a trade dress dispute brought there by US-based Red Lion Hotels.

Signed by Judge Lewis Kaplan on October 2, the stipulation and order for dismissal was issued with prejudice and with both sides to bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees.

It came after Red Lion Hotels filed a trade dress infringement complaint in July, claiming that Hard Rock Café’s Reverb hotel was too similar to the Hotel RL brand.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

UK patent fees set to rise in 2018

Baker Botts announces three IP promotions for 2018

UK government outlines extra £2.3bn R&D investment

Gucci doesn’t own monopoly on coloured stripes, claims Forever 21

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Brian Duffy’s estate sues Hard Rock Cafe over David Bowie image
1 September 2017   The estate of late photographer Brian Duffy is suing Hard Rock Cafe for copyright infringement for using a photograph of British singer David Bowie, who died last year, without permission.
article
No hard feelings as hotel chain and Hard Rock Café settle dispute
5 October 2017   A trade dress dispute brought by US-based Red Lion Hotels against restaurant chain Hard Rock Café has been settled, following accusations of infringement by Hard Rock’s ‘Reverb’ hotel brand.
Trademarks
David Bowie shoes don’t infringe estate’s TMs, says art magazine
20 August 2020   Artwork by David Bowie used on footwear doesn’t infringe trademarks owned by the musician’s estate, a company has claimed in a lawsuit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones